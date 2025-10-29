Buffalo Bills' fan favorite WR one step closer to returning to play on Sundays
Gabe Davis is one step closer to a return to the game field.
The Buffalo Bills activated the 26-year-old wide receiver from the practice squad injured list on Wednesday, officially moving him to the team’s practice squad ahead of a Week 9 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.
"One day at a time," McDermott said regarding Davis' status. "We'll see how it goes."
Davis was signed by the Bills as a free agent in September, and he was subsequently placed on the injured list due to a knee injury that ended his 2024 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Before the injury ended his lone campaign in Jacksonville, Davis recorded 20 receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns.
Selected by the Bills in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, Davis previously spent four seasons with the Bills, recording 183 receptions for 2,969 yards and 29 touchdowns.
It’s unclear at this time what Buffalo’s plans are for Davis, who can now be signed to Buffalo’s 53-man roster at any time, including before this week’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, a team he has enjoyed plenty of success against in the past. In a 2021 Divisional Round Bills’ defeat at the hands of the Chiefs, Davis recorded eight receptions for 201 yards and four touchdowns, which is a postseason record for TDs in a single game.
While it may be unlikely that we see Davis suit up to play this weekend against Kansas City, the Bills remain in significant need of a boost at the WR position and likely plan to provide one by inserting Davis into the equation sooner rather than later.
Joshua Palmer (ankle/knee) remains on the mend and did not practice on Wednesday, second-year wide receiver Keon Coleman has been a significant disappointment, while depth WRs Curtis Samuel and Elijah Moore have yet to make an actual impact this season. Fans may not like it, but Davis may be the Bills' best option at this point.
