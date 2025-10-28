Buffalo Bills place star DT on IR, sign two veteran replacements to 53-man roster
The Buffalo Bills announced a few roster moves following their Week 8 win over the Carolina Panthers, including placing a star defensive player on Injured Reserve and signing two veterans to the active roster.
After sustaining a biceps tear during the victory over Carolina, defensive tackle Ed Oliver has been moved to IR, which will require him to miss at least the Bills’ next four games. With that said, with the significance of his injury, he is expected to be out until at least the postseason. Sean McDermott stated previously that Oliver would be out indefinitely.
Oliver is a big loss for the Bills, who have been hit with numberous injuries to the defensive tackle position this season. Oliver has recorded three sacks, seven tackles for loss, five quarterback hits and one forced fumble in three games in 2025.
In a corresponding move, the Bills signed DT Jordan Phillips to the 53-man roster while signing safety Jordan Poyer to the 53-man roster as well.
Both players were elevated from the practice squad for the game against the Panthers, which was Phillips’ third time being called up, which disqualified him from future elevations. Poyer has been called up twice from the practice squad this season, with his latest elevation leading to his placement in the team’s starting lineup due to the absence of Taylor Rapp, who was placed on IR this past week.
Poyer finished with five tackles in his lone start this past week, while in three games this season, Phillips has totaled four tackles, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit and a sack.
The Bills’ 53-man roster is filled, with two veteran spots on the team’s practice squad now available. One is likely to be occupied by wide receiver Gabe Davis in the near future, who has been on the practice squad injured list since before the start of the season due to a knee injury. Davis was eligible to return in Week 4.
