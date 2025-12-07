4 Bills' player prop bets with 'opportunities to throw the ball' vs. Bengals

The Buffalo Bills may see some light snow when they face the Cincinnati Bengals in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Highmark Stadium, but the weather likely won't be enough to negatively affect the passing game.

Although there could be some accumulation, little to no wind is expected in Orchard Park, setting the stage for a potential shootout between quarterbacks Josh Allen and Joe Burrow.

The Bengals bring the NFL's worst-ranked defense (410.0) to the Week 14 meeting, Allen should be able to take advantage.

“Their back-end is beatable, And that's why I started by saying, I'm really curious to see how they approach this, because I think there's going to be opportunities to throw the ball in this game," said NFL Films producer Greg Cosell on One Bills Live.

Here are four player prop bets that bank on the Bills winning through the air. All bets are posted by DraftKings Sportsbook and odds are subject to change.

Josh Allen

240+ pass yards (+102)

I'm not scared off by Allen's 123-yard passing performance in last week's run-heavy win over the Steelers in the slightest, particularly because the Bengals' pass defense is really that bad. Cincinnati ranks last in the NFL against the pass (256.8).

"Don't get it twisted. If he needs to go back there and throw the ball, we all know what he can do in that aspect," said wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

Betting on Allen to hit the 240-yard mark at even money is a solid value. In fact, I think he could have a similar performance to what went down against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11 when Allen threw for 317 yards in a 44-32 home win.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) drops back to pass during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Gabe Davis

40+ receiving yards (+233)

Davis hit the 40-yard mark in his season debut against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11, but he totaled only three catches for 27 yards over the two games since.

With his 16.7 yards per reception as a Bill, Davis can get to 40 yards in a hurry, and I expect him to make a couple of explosives against a defense that permits 7.61 yards per pass play. In addition to having a good rapport with Allen, Davis shouldn't have as much competition for targets in Week 14 with Joshua Palmer being doubtful to play.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) runs against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Brandin Cooks

Longest reception OVER 7.5 (-120)

Cooks made one 13-yard reception in his Bills' debut on November 30, and he'll likely only get more looks as the familiarity grows between the wide receiver and the quarterback. He saw 17 offensive snaps despite being in town for just a few days.

Dawson Knox

Anytime touchdown (+280)

The Bengals have proven vulnerable against opposing tight ends this season, and Knox is one of Allen's most-trusted receivers. Even if injured tight end Dalton Kincaid toughs it out, he'll be less than 100 percent.

Knox is playing 61 percent of offensive snaps this season, and he's averaged 3.7 receiving targets per game over the past four weeks.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) runs against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

