NFL Analyst Incorrectly Identifies Buffalo Bills' Biggest Roster Hole

Following free agency and the NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills have the bulk of their 90-man roster set for training camp.

While there is still room for improvement at several positions, the Bills don't have a glaring need on the roster. When selecting the biggest roster hole for each team, ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz chose left guard for Buffalo.

Here's a look at why he's wrong, as well as what position Brandon Beane should actually still try to upgrade.

Left Guard battle

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers center Austin Corbett (63) runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With the departure of David Edwards in free agency, we don't know who Buffalo's starting left guard will be in 2026. However, this doesn't mean it's a position of need on the roster.

Beane addressed left guard in two obvious ways this offseason. We covered the re-signing of Alec Anderson back in February, a player that has been with the organization since 2022 and played 480 snaps over the past two seasons.

Buffalo also signed veteran Austin Corbett in free agency, a versatile lineman with 78 starts and 94 games played over his eight-year career.

Anderson or Corbett are the early favorites to win the starting spot, but that doesn't mean they don't have competition.

Contingency plans

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Tylan Grable (68) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Bills have several linemen in the pipeline with an outside shot of winning the left guard position battle.

Tylan Grable was a sixth round pick in 2024, and offers tackle/guard flexibility in the trenches. While Buffalo probably views him as the swing tackle behind Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown, his ability to kick inside if necessary means he should have a look at the one starting spot up for grabs this offseason.

Similar to Grable, Chase Lundt was a sixth round pick (in 2025) who offers flexibility along the line of scrimmage. Despite starting 49 games at right tackle in college, his lack of length had many draft analysts projecting a slide inside to guard.

Beane tripled down on versatile linemen by drafting Jude Bowry in the fourth round of the 2026 draft. While the Bills likely view him as a tackle, Dane Brugler commented that "a move inside to guard might be in his best interest long-term," in 'The Beast'.

Actual biggest hole

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) runs after the catch as Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) and linebacker Dorian Williams (42) defend | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Based on the talent level of the team's current starters, and clear lack of depth at the position, Buffalo's actual biggest need is at off-ball linebacker.

We've seen Terrel Bernard play at an All-Pro caliber level, but he missed five games last year and seemed to have a nagging injury impact his play when he was in the lineup. It's not a guarantee he returns to his formerly established ceiling.

It shouldn't be a hot take to say Buffalo's weakest projected starter is Dorian Williams. He's done an admirable job filling in for other injured linebackers over the last three seasons, and offers decent run support and gap shooting ability. However, his lack of success in coverage makes him a less-than-desirable starter in the short or long term. He's surrendered 486 yards in coverage and five touchdowns over the last two seasons, leading to a 106 passer rating allowed when targeted.

Behind the two penciled-in starters are rookie Day 3 pick Kaleb Elarms-Orr, special teamer Joe Andreessen, 2025 UDFA Keonta Jenkins, and training camp darling Jimmy Ciarlo, along with reported 2026 UDFAs Theron Gaines and Jayden Flaker whose signings have yet to be officially announced by the team.

If the Bills look to add a veteran before the start of training camp, Beane should heavily consider addressing the lack of depth or high-upside starter at linebacker over throwing another name into the overly saturated competition for left guard.

Denver Broncos tight end Lucas Krull yells as Buffalo Bills linebacker Joe Andreessen heads to the line of scrimmage after the Broncos made a first down during the first half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images