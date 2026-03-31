Bills Confirm Alec Anderson Competing With Former Panthers Starter for Left Guard Job

Upon the Buffalo Bills re-signing Alec Anderson, it initially appeared as if the team’s replacement for a former starter was in place.

However, the Bills have recently signed free agent Austin Corbett, opening a competition to fill the hole along Buffalo’s offensive front. Corbett is an eight-year veteran with plenty of starter experience, which opens the door for an unfamiliar face to step in between Connor McGovern and Dion Dawkins this season.

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“There will be competition there with Alec and him, and we could have other guys as well,” said Brandon Beane from the NFL League Meetings. “He’s a proven starter. I think we were able to get him—he’s had a couple durability things.”

Beane continued to assert that Corbett has a real chance to earn the starting job.

He added, “Well regarded, brings leadership, intelligence to the room, and he’ll be in the mix for, you know, obviously the—probably the shortest path to being a starter would be to win the left guard.”

What he offers

Carolina Panthers center Austin Corbett (63) takes the field against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Corbett started 11 games for the Carolina Panthers a season ago, completing a four-year tenure with the team. During his time in Carolina, he also played center, adding versatility in his new role in Buffalo.

In fact, of his 980 offensive snaps over the last two seasons, 64% have come at center. The Bills locked up Connor McGovern on a lucrative four-year deal and also brought in another starting-caliber center in Lloyd Cushenberry III. Corbett gives them another interior option in case things go awry, whether due to injury or underperformance.

However, as Beane said, the most direct route to him entering the Bills’ lineup would come at left guard, where Anderson, who has started six games for the Bills the last two seasons, is also battling for first-team snaps.

New look

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson (70) blocks against Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Over two straight years with Edwards at left guard, the Bills remained incredibly healthy, allowing them to establish a consistent starting group that learned to effectively work together to both protect the quarterback and clear the way in the running game. Along with Josh Allen’s earning NFL MVP in 2024, running back James Cook was the NFL’s rushing leader this past season.

Still, Joe Brady believes Buffalo is well-positioned to fill the void left by Edwards’ exit and move forward with a new group.

“The perk that we have is, going into the draft right now, we feel like we have five guys who can start and play winning football,” said the Bills’ new head coach from the league meetings. “We’re always going to drive competition.”

Who will win that competition remains to be seen, as Anderson and Corbett will be joined by Sedrick Van-Pran Granger, Tylan Grable, Chase Lundt and others in their pursuit to lock down meaningful roles in trenches. This positional battle appears unlikely to be decided before the team takes the field for training camp this summer.