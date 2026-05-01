What Brandon Beane Quietly Revealed About Bills During NFL Draft

The dust has settled after another NFL Draft class for the Buffalo Bills. But what does it reveal about Brandon Beane's thoughts on the team?

While some loved and some hated the Bills' 2026 class, there's no denying the themes Beane stuck too. One was prioritizing players with strong Relative Athletic Scores (RAS). Another was moving back to acquire more picks in a class he said was "on the lower-end" in terms of first-round grades.

But he clearly had a vision and plan to update the roster. Buffalo is entering a new era under Joe Brady at head coach, and this draft class was a clear example of what he thought about this roster coming in.

Beane believed in a need for versatility

Former Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3). | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Many times, players get type-casted as players who can only play one position. That's not the case with many players in the Bills' latest draft class.

Whether it's T.J. Parker as a player who can line up at DE or OLB, Skyler Bell inside and outside at wideout, or Jude Bowry, who is projected to compete with Alec Anderson as a swing player or even at left guard, there was a level of multiplicity in Buffalo's class.

Even with safety Jalen Kilgore, who projects as a potential long-term running mate of Cole Bishop. But he also can kick inside and play in the slot as a nickel defender.

Depth also a priority for Beane

Former Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Buffalo has one of the better rosters in football, clearly he believed that the Bills needed more depth. One selection that comes to mind with that is Davison Igbinosun out of Ohio State.

It was odd to pick a CB in the second round when you have a CB1 in Christian Benford and you just picked Maxwell Hairston in the first round of the 2025 draft. But again, depth was needed, especially considering the CB room being unproven outside of Benford, Hairston and Dee Alford.

The same could be said for Zane Durant, who's game and frame make him a viable depth piece behind Ed Oliver at DE.

Beane understands the NFL is a war of attrition. So, clearly he emphasized players in this draft class who can mix and match positions and ensure there is not too far of a drop-off to depth pieces from Buffalo's starters.

Like many, I'm not a huge fan of #Bills drafting CB in round 2.



But Brandon Beane is definitely right about one thing.

He's gonna play this year.



Last 5 years, Bills 3rd CB has been on the field at least 300 snaps.

That's about 30% of the season. pic.twitter.com/n89EFH1ux4 — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) April 27, 2026