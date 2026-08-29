Bills, Commanders Are Perfect Trade Partners Ahead of 53-Man Roster Cuts Deadline

The Washington Commanders have a big issue on the offensive side of the ball and the Buffalo Bills are a team they should be targeting via trade ahead of the cutdown deadline on Sunday.

Before the Aug. 30 deadline, which falls at 6 p.m. ET, we'll probably see trades around the NFL as teams look to sell off players they are slated to cut and other teams try and get out ahead of the waiver wire madness that will ensue on Monday to fill needs.

Washington has a clear need for depth on the interior of the offensive line and Buffalo has a player the Commanders might be interested in to address that need.

Commanders need interior depth

Washington Commanders guard Chris Paul (75) and guard Nick Allegretti (67) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After letting Tyler Biadsz go, the Commanders are depending on Nick Allegretti to start at center. The concern there is Allegretti has never been a full-time starter at center and has just 178 career snaps at the position in total.

Another concern is the Commanders lost depth at guard after the injury to Laremy Tunsil forced them to move Brandon Coleman to left tackle after he was competing at left guard with Chris Paul.

With reviews of the Commanders' offensive line being poor, to say the least, Washington would be wise to explore its options.

Who Bills can trade to Commanders

Buffalo Bills center Sedrick van Pran-Granger (62) during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the Bills' clearest trade candidates is offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, who is stuck in a crowded situation.

A center, Pran-Granger is the odd-man out in Buffalo, as Lloyd Cushenberry is set to back up Connor McGovern.

Guard isn't an option for Pran-Granger, either, as Cushenberry can play there in a pinch and Buffalo also has Austin Corbett, who lost out to Alec Anderson in the competition at left guard.

The vast majority of Pran-Granger's experience comes at center, where he has 211 career snaps, which is more than Allegretti has. Pran-Granger doesn't have much experience at guard with six career snaps there, but he could conceivably provide some adequate depth at that spot if needed.

Pran-Granger had a solid showing in the preseason. In 83 snaps at center, he posted Pro Football Focus grades of 82.2 in pass pro and 63.2 in run-blocking and allowed just one pressure.

If the Commanders want an insurance policy at center and more depth at guard, Pran-Granger makes sense. He wouldn't cost much, either, with a late Day 3 pick likely being the cost.