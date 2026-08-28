What Bills' Preseason Win Reveals about Roster Outcomes, Who Survives NFL Cutdown Day

The Buffalo Bills played their final preseason game on Thursday night, and the 28-27 comeback win over the Pittsburgh Steelers provided strong clues on what the Week 1 roster will look like.

With the NFL cutdown deadline set for August 30 at 6 p.m. ET, Bills' brass apparently made up its mind on all but a handful of available 53-man roster spots prior to the preseason finale.

Most notably, Buffalo decided on its starting left guard, choosing returnee Alec Anderson over veteran Austin Corbett. Neither player was active against the Steelers on Thursday night, signaling that are penciled into roster spots.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson (70) lines up for a play against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's what we think we learned about the Bills' final roster on the final day of the preseason.

Buffalo Joe Andreessen will be back

Third-year backup linebacker Joe Andreessen faced some uncertainty over the offseason, but it turns out that he apparently remains in his hometown team's plans.

Andreessen did not play on Thursday night, which could be a result of missing practice due to a minor injury early in the week, but it's likely a sign that he locked up his roster spot in Preseason Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns.

"He flashes with his physicality. He flashes with his playmaking. There's a stretch he made three or four plays in a row. That's really cool to see, and you see the guys feed off of that," said Bills' first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard this week.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Joe Andreessen (44) leaves the field after a game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trent Sherfield is the guy if Bills keep six WRs

The Bills deployed Sherfield for two offensive snaps on their first drive, and the veteran made a 10-yard reception before exiting.

Sherfield, who also spent the 2023 season with the Bills, caught all seven of his preseason receiving targets for 76 yards and outplayed Mecole Hardman at the position.

While Buffalo may opt to keep only five wide receivers, Sherfield warrants serious consideration to be the sixth man, especially considering his ability to contribute on special teams.

"Trent's always been great. He was here when I was here in '23 and he was awesome," said quarterback Kyle Allen after the August 22 win. "Everyone in this building has a lot of trust in Trent. He just gets opens, makes contested catches. I feel great throwing him the ball. I know he's going to protect it."

Aug 22, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Donovan McMillon (31) tackles Buffalo Bills wide receiver Trent Sherfield (81) during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Special teams ace Sam Franklin's spot is safe

There were rumblings that Franklin, listed as a defensive back, could become a cutdown day casualty, but the Bills, as they've been in the past, appear comfortable with dedicating a roster spot to a core four special teamer.

The 30-year-old Franklin, who played in all 17 games for Buffalo last year, received veteran roster lock treatment as an inactive on Thursday.

Buffalo Bills safety Sam Franklin Jr. (28) waves to the Jacksonville Jaguars crowd during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dorian Williams wins ILB competition

With Dorian Williams not dressed for the preseason finale, it's safe to assume that he will be the starter next to Terrel Bernard for the September 13 opener. Williams, a 2023 third-round pick, has made 22 starts for the Bills since being drafted.

Meanwhile, fourth-round rookie Kaleb Elarms-Ore started against the Steelers and proceeded to play 15 defensive snaps. He performed well during open training camp practices, but didn't necessarily stand out during live game action.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Jets fullback Andrew Beck (47) carries the ball for a touchdown defended by Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42) during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CB Maxwell Hairston deemed starter

Seeing his first action of the preseason, Hairston logged 15 defensive reps along with the likes of fellow game starters Michael Hoecht, TJ Parker and Damar Hamlin.

Hairston, a 2025 first-round pick, was seemingly in a competition against second-round rookie Davison Igbinosun for the starting cornerback job opposite franchise piece Christian Benford.

"He's our starting corner," said Bills' rookie head coach Joe Brady. "Maxwell's got exactly what we look for in a corner, and I was excited for him to be back out playing football."

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) avoids a tackle Buffalo Bills defensive back Maxwell Hairston (31) during the first quarter at New Highmark Stadium.ges | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Undrafted Kani Walker's odds look good

The Bills will almost definitely keep a fourth cornerback, and undrafted rookie Kani Walker appears to be the choice.

Walker, who has been listed as a second-teamer on Buffalo's unofficial depth chart, played 13 snaps on Thursday night and played well. He was not on the field deep into the game unlike seventh-round rookie Toriano Pride.

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive back Kani Walker (41) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Brandon Smith (87) during the second quarter at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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