Bills Reported Draft Target Would Put T.J. Sanders on Notice
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T.J. Sanders’ rookie season with the Buffalo Bills did not go as planned.
The former second-round pick was brought in to help deliver a significant boost to the Bills’ defensive line group. Instead, it was fellow 2025 draft selection Deone Walker, selected in the fourth round, who wound up making a much more significant impact while Sanders struggled to produce from his defensive tackle position.
As the Bills continue to search through 2026 free-agency and the pool of players available in the upcoming draft, Sanders could see his role within Buffalo’s defensive line rotation take a significant step back. Buffalo recently met with Texas Tech DL Lee Hunter, according to NFL analyst Ryan Fowler, who possesses an intriguing skill set for a team like the Bills.
Area of need
Sanders was brought in as a defensive lineman with high upside as a disruptor off the edge. But he didn’t display much pass-rushing prowess in his first professional season, which he finished with just one sack, one quarterback hit and a paltry QB pressure rate of 5.2%, according to Next Gen Stats.
Enter Hunter, whose strength differs from that of Sanders, as the former Red Raiders DL is more of a stout run defender, which the Bills must add in one shape or form this offseason. Buffalo was one of the worst run-defending teams in 2025, allowing 24 rushing touchdowns, tied for the most in the league, while opponents averaged 5.1 yards per carry, the third-worst mark in the NFL.
Hunter is a 6-foot-4, 321-pound force who would make the interior of Buffalo’s trenches more formidable as the team transitions to new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s attacking style defense that will feature a 3-4 base alignment. Sanders is a much slighter presence inside, measuring 6-foot-4 and 297 pounds, and may have been better suited to the Bills’ previous defensive scheme under former head coach Sean McDermott.
A better fit
While Sanders offers a higher ceiling as a pass rusher, Hunter has been credited with 31 tackles for loss over his past three collegiate seasons and has far greater run-stuffing ability than Sanders. Pro Football Focus gave Sanders a 41.7 run defense grade in 2025, which was 110th out of 134 graded interior defensive lineman.
If Buffalo were to bring Hunter into the fold in Rounds 2 or 3, that could indicate Buffalo is looking to beef up its interior, which would spell bad news for Sanders’ future with the team. Perhaps he may be a trade chip for the Bills to add picks during the 2026 draft, which begins on Apr. 23.
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Alex Brasky is editor of Bills Digest and host of the Buffalo Pregame podcast. He has been on the Bills beat the past six seasons and now joins ON SI to expand his coverage of Buffalo’s favorite football team.Follow alexbrasky