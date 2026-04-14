T.J. Sanders’ rookie season with the Buffalo Bills did not go as planned.

The former second-round pick was brought in to help deliver a significant boost to the Bills’ defensive line group. Instead, it was fellow 2025 draft selection Deone Walker, selected in the fourth round, who wound up making a much more significant impact while Sanders struggled to produce from his defensive tackle position.

As the Bills continue to search through 2026 free-agency and the pool of players available in the upcoming draft, Sanders could see his role within Buffalo’s defensive line rotation take a significant step back. Buffalo recently met with Texas Tech DL Lee Hunter, according to NFL analyst Ryan Fowler, who possesses an intriguing skill set for a team like the Bills.

Area of need

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (98) makes a catch with defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) looking on during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Sanders was brought in as a defensive lineman with high upside as a disruptor off the edge. But he didn’t display much pass-rushing prowess in his first professional season, which he finished with just one sack, one quarterback hit and a paltry QB pressure rate of 5.2%, according to Next Gen Stats.

Enter Hunter, whose strength differs from that of Sanders, as the former Red Raiders DL is more of a stout run defender, which the Bills must add in one shape or form this offseason. Buffalo was one of the worst run-defending teams in 2025, allowing 24 rushing touchdowns, tied for the most in the league, while opponents averaged 5.1 yards per carry, the third-worst mark in the NFL.

Hunter is a 6-foot-4, 321-pound force who would make the interior of Buffalo’s trenches more formidable as the team transitions to new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s attacking style defense that will feature a 3-4 base alignment. Sanders is a much slighter presence inside, measuring 6-foot-4 and 297 pounds, and may have been better suited to the Bills’ previous defensive scheme under former head coach Sean McDermott.

A better fit

Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter (DL15) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Sanders offers a higher ceiling as a pass rusher, Hunter has been credited with 31 tackles for loss over his past three collegiate seasons and has far greater run-stuffing ability than Sanders. Pro Football Focus gave Sanders a 41.7 run defense grade in 2025, which was 110th out of 134 graded interior defensive lineman.

If Buffalo were to bring Hunter into the fold in Rounds 2 or 3, that could indicate Buffalo is looking to beef up its interior, which would spell bad news for Sanders’ future with the team. Perhaps he may be a trade chip for the Bills to add picks during the 2026 draft, which begins on Apr. 23.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.