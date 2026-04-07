Buffalo Bills Pursuing First-Round DT Prospect With Top-30 Visit Ahead of NFL Draft

One of the most talented run-stuffing defensive tackles in the prospect pool could be a Buffalo Bill in a few weeks.

Christen Miller previously met with the Bills at the NFL Scouting Combine and now has a top-30 visit scheduled with Buffalo, according to KPRC’s Aaron Wilson. The Georgia DT is projected to be selected in the late-first or early-second round, which would fit where Buffalo falls at pick No. 26 overall.

The Bills were one of the worst teams in the NFL in slowing opposing running games a year ago, allowing the third-highest average yards per carry (5.1) in the NFL during the 2025 campaign. Miller is a player who could provide a sudden spark to the team’s underperforming unit.

Big man in the middle

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) reacts after making a tackle against the Ball State Cardinals during the second half at Sanford Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-4, 321-pound anchor is a force on the interior, helping Georgia allow the fourth-fewest yards rushing per game in the nation (81.5) this past season. During his final year with the Bulldogs, Miller finished with 23 tackles, four of which came for a loss, along with 1.5 sacks.

He totaled just four sacks during his collegiate career, but believes he has more to offer as a pass rusher at the professional level.

“That’s something that I want to do when I get to the league,” said Miller at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I feel like I didn’t really show that I was a pass rusher in college. So, I want to really go to the league and really prove that I’m really him when it comes to rushing.”

Miller was primarily a B-gap defender at Georgia, according to Pro Football Focus, but moved back and forth inside to nose tackle, which is a position at which the Bills could use a boost this offseason. Miller offers the potential of bolstering Buffalo’s trench unit on the interior as soon as his rookie season, whether it be from the nose or a bit wider alignment in Buffalo’s new odd-man defensive front.

Empty spaces

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) reacts after making a tackle against the Florida Gators at EverBank Stadium. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Defensive tackle has been one of the positions that the Bills have left unaddressed this offseason. After selecting two DTs in the first four rounds of the 2025 draft—TJ Sanders and Deone Walker in the first and fourth rounds, respectively—Buffalo has bided its time during free agency and may be once again looking toward the top end of the draft for an option or two to fill out the depth chart.

Miller would be a solid option for the Bills, either with their first-round pick or if they trade down slightly, which some experts believe they will pursue once the selection process begins. Miller did not participate in athletic testing at the combine, making his visit with the Bills that much more critical as the team finalizes his evaluation.

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