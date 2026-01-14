Bills’ 2025 rookie class barely cracks top 15 in rookie production

During the 2025 NFL draft, the Buffalo Bills focused heavily on defense. Their first five selections went to that side of the ball, with six of nine selections being defenders.

They didn’t just select them to develop either, as the Bills wanted to see their rookies in action early. While there were some surprises, including fourth-round pick Deone Walker, the class didn’t truly live up to expectations this year.

That’s evident in Aaron Schatz’s rookie production ranking for ESPN, which has the Bills 15th in the league.

“Buffalo's rookie leader in total points was fourth-round defensive tackle Deone Walker. He started 16 games in the middle, with 39 combined tackles and a sack. Second-round defensive tackle T.J. Sanders started two games and had 16 combined tackles and a sack. The Bills also got help from two cornerbacks. First-rounder Maxwell Hairston missed the first month and a half of the season because of a lateral collateral ligament sprain but came back to play 11 games with three starts. He had five passes defensed and two picks. Sixth-rounder Dorian Strong played four games in September with a major role before suffering a neck injury,” Schatz wrote.

“On offense, fifth-round pick Jackson Hawes had 16 catches for 187 yards and three touchdowns at tight end, while also providing outstanding blocking in the run game.”

Walker stood out as a force on the defensive line, proving he has the talent to be a true factor in the NFL.

Injuries slowed down Bills top rookie

Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston warms up before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Maxwell Hairston missed six games this season, but performed well once he returned. Had he played the entire season, the rookie class might have finished with a more respectable ranking.

During his 11 games, Hairston recorded 18 tackles and two interceptions. He was injured again in the Week 18 finale, but hopes remain high after his rookie campaign.

Injuries also impacted third-round pick Landon Jackson. The Arkansas product appeared in just three games and only played on special teams before tearing his MCL and PCL.

