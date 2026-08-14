Bills Reportedly Reached Out About Potential Vita Vea Trade to Fill Growing Need

The Buffalo Bills were among the worst run defenses in the NFL a season ago and they didn't do much to address that need this offseason. While they added help on the edge, at linebacker, and in the secondary, the interior of their defensive line remains similar to 2025.

That doesn't mean they can't still look for help, and apparently they had their eyes on a massive addition.

NFL Networks' Mike Garafolo said the Bills reached out to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to inquire about the availability of Vita Vea. The Bucs reportedly shut them down, but Vea did ask for a trade in July and there's no indication that the team has smoothed things over with the two-time Pro Bowler.

Why could Vita Vea be available?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea looks on during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Garafolo spoke before Tampa's preseason game against the New York Jets and said that Vea would not play, while indicating he could be taking part in a "hold-in" as he angles for a new contract. Vea enters the final year of his deal and he believes he deserves a significant pay raise.

"He hasn't been practicing because he is upset with the fact that he's entering the final year of his deal, set to make around $18 million this upcoming season, with the top of the defensive tackle market now at $38 million, and a few other guys that he feels his production is comparable with also getting deals in the $30-plus million range," Garafolo said.

Garafolo added that no deal is imminent between the two sides and with Vea not rescinding his trade request, teams are reaching out with the Bills being named as a potential suitor.

"Amongst them, I'm told, is the Bills, the Bears, the 49ers, and there are a few others as well. But the Buccaneers continue to say internally they are not trading Vita Vea," Garafolo said.

Adding Vea would definitely be an upgrade and would fix the run defense, but he's just as dangerous when rushing the passer. Vea earned an overall grade of 72.8 from PFF last season which included a 77.0 in pass rushing and 62.5 in run defense. He played in all 17 games and had 34 tackles and 4.5 sacks. In his eight-year career, Vea has 256 tackles and 35 sacks.

Buffalo needs help at defensive tackle

Bills Phidarian Mathis warms up before practice at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Reaching out about Vea is the right first step, but the Bills need to make sure they actually address this need, especially after learning Phidarian Mathis will be suspended for the first three games of the season.

While adding Vea would be a game-changer, the Bills can still improve their defense by adding a run-stuffing specialist. Looking at the way they have operated in the past, it's more likely they find someone for this role following roster cut downs than give up the assets and salary it would require to bring in Vea.

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