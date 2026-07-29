Bills Trading for Two-Time Pro Bowler Vita Vea Would Fix Gaping Hole at Nose Tackle

The Buffalo Bills still have a significant hole at nose tackle entering training camp and a trade for a proven veteran could help solidify a position of need.

Vita Vea reportedly requested a trade from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, which led Bills fans to clamor for their team to acquire the two-time Pro Bowler. Vea is 31 years old but has a long track record of success and would fit right in to the Bills’ limited group of defensive tackles as the team gets set for training camp.

Vea is a former first-round pick, selected by the Bucs with the No. 12 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft. During his eight years in the league, he has played in 112 games, including 107 starts, while recording 35 sacks and 48 tackles for loss.

Vea’s production took a slight step back in 2025, when he earned a Pro Football Focus pass rush grade of 77, which was 12th among players graded at his position, while his run defense grade of 62.5 was 33rd among 134 graded players.

So, while he may not be what he once was, when he recorded a career-high seven sacks and 10 tackles for loss in 2024, he’s still got plenty left in the tank and could help impact a Bills’ run defense that struggled mightily a season ago.

Bills run defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed in 2025

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) recovers the fumble against the New York Jets during the second quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo’s resistance did not measure up in run support last year, when it finished tied with the Dallas Cowboys for the most rushing touchdowns allowed by any team in 2025. Buffalo also allowed opponents to gain 130 first downs via the running game, which were tied for the seventh-most in the league.

Buffalo brought in new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard in hopes of improving its run-stuffing unit in 2026. But it wouldn’t hurt to add some talent on the field as well.

Bills don’t have enough beef at defensive tackle

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) and safety Jordan Poyer (21) tackle Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker (44) in the first quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of the various position groups that are lacking entering training camp, defensive tackle is one of them. Particularly nose tackle, where the Bills are equipped with 2025 fourth-round pick Deone Walker and not much else. Beyond Walker, who measures 6-foot-7, 331 pounds, Buffalo has a number of undersized options that could impact the pass rush, but are unlikely to serve as stalwarts against opposing running games.

If the Bills were able to make room for Vea, who is set to count $22 million against the salary cap in 2026, it would be a boon for their run-stuffing unit entering a critical season.

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