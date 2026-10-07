Buffalo Bills Named Logical Trade Suitor For Future Hall of Fame Edge Rusher

Buffalo Bills edge rusher Greg Rousseau has been electric through four games of the 2026 season.

Rousseau is off to a red-hot start after notching six sacks so far and he is well on his way to a career-best season that shows the Bills made the right call in extending him last offseason.

However, the Bills could use more pass-rush juice, as they have 10 sacks in total and only 2.5 of those have come from edge rushers not named Greg Rousseau.

Bills linked to Chargers edge rusher

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) is introduced prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox listed Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack as a potential trade candidate, and he believes the Bills could come calling if he's on the block.

"The Chargers won't be eager to move Mack as long as they believe they can rebound," Knox said. "If they believe their season is lost, however, they could save $8 million in cap space by moving him."

"Potential Suitors: Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers," Knox added.

Why Chargers could trade Khalil Mack

Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz (left) and coach Jim Harbaugh at press conference at The Bolt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Off to an 0-4 start, history is against the Chargers rebounding and making the playoffs, as the 1992 San Diego Chargers are the only team in league history to accomplish that feat.

Mack has already flirted with retirement before, and chances are his odds of hanging up his cleats will increase with another NFL season under his belt.

Knowing that, the Chargers would be silly not to consider trading Mack and getting something for him before he departs Los Angeles for nothing in 2027.

Should Bills trade for Khalil Mack?

Bills general manager Brandon Beane looks on during day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, August 5, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bills don't have a dire situation at edge rusher, but that may change if Rousseau can't keep up what we have to believe is an unsustainable pace.

Maybe Bradley Chubb, Michael Hoecht and T.J. Parker can pick up the slack if Rousseau falls off, but we can't say they will be able to for sure.

Mack is long in the tooth but he's still got plenty of gas left in the tank. Through four games this season, Mack has posted three sacks, which would rank second on the Bills. Last season, the future Hall of Famer had 5.5 in just 12 games.

Putting Mack opposite Rousseau would give the Bills one of the more potent edge rusher duos in the NFL and would also put Buffalo in better position to compete for a Super Bowl.

In terms of cost, Mack shouldn't be too expensive with the entire league knowing he may only be a half-year rental because of the fact that he could very well retire in 2027.

Knowing that, it may only cost a fourth-round pick to acquire him, or maybe a third in a deal that features a pick swap. The Bills have their third- and fourth-round picks the next two years, so that's a price general manager Brandon Beane can afford.

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