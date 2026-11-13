Bills' Once-Deficient Defense Literally Operating at 1985 Bears' Pace After Bye Week

Well, that escalated rather quickly.

The Buffalo Bills' defense faced its share of ridicule over the season's first six weeks.

Owning one of the bottom-ranked pass defenses and allowing more than 28.0 points per game, first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's unit was at a crossroads of sorts heading into its bye.

"It's time to be good at something," said Leonhard, challenging Buffalo's defense in early October.

The Bills' defense took Leonhard's words to heart if the latest two performances provide any indication. Coming out of the Week 7 bye, Buffalo put together back-to-back efforts rarely seen in NFL circles.

In particular, edge rusher Greg Rousseau has somewhat suprisingly stepped up as has second-round rookie cornerback Davison Igbinosun amongst others.

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau (15) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bills' two-game pass defense dominance unlike anything since 1985

Although it happened against substandard quarterback play, Buffalo has accounted for a two-game clip unlike any other in more than 40 years. In fact, the last team to do what the Bills just did is the legendary 1985 Chicago Bears, who went on to dominate the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XX.

Defeating the Baltimore Ravens at home in Week 8 followed by the Minnesota Vikings on the road in Week 9, Buffalo flatout stifled the opposing passing attacks. Granted Lamar Jackson lasted only one play for the Ravens, who turned to Tyler Huntley and Joe Fagnano to get through the game. The Vikings started Carson Wentz with Kyler Murray unavailable.

The Bills did not allow a passing touchdown while limiting the Ravens to 91 yards through the air and the Vikings to 139 pass yards. Buffalo also held both teams under the 50 percent completion mark, adding multiple sacks and takeaways in each win.

Sep. 15, 1985; Chicago, IL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bears linebacker Wilber Marshall (58) in action against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field.. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reaching a level that no team has since the '85 Bears, the Bills recorded multiple sacks and 3+ takeaways in back-to-back games while holding the opponents under 200 total yards, under 50 percent completions and without a touchdown pass (per Buffalo Bills PR).

“I feel like the last two weeks, take the quarterbacks into account who they are. The game plans put our guys in position to make plays," said Leonhard. "It allowed us to help dictate how to play the game, what they had to do, how aggressive they could be, or not be, in certain situations. That's the job of a defense, is finding the best way to attack an offense, given who they have on the field, and go win games."

With the New York Jets (2-7) and Geno Smith up next, one has to think it's not entirely out of the question that the Bills make it three in a row. It may not be likely, but it's certainly possible.

Nov 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) hands the ball off | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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