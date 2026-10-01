Greg Rousseau Breaks Bills Drought After Winning Award For Electric Start to 2026

With the exception of Josh Allen, no Buffalo Bills player has made more of an impact through three games than veteran edge rusher Greg Rousseau.

As a result of his electric start to the 2026 season, Rousseau is being honored with an award, and more specifically the AFC Defensive Player of the Month award.

Believe it or not, Rousseau is the first Bills defender to win the honor in the Josh Allen era. You'd have to go all the way back to 2017 when former Bills safety Jordan Poyer won the award. Of course, Allen joined Buffalo in 2018.

The honor is well-deserved for Rousseau, who has posted a league-high six sacks, two more than any other player. He is already just two sacks away from his career-high, also.

Even when he isn't taking down the quarterback, he's still making an impact with 22 pressures, the second-most in the NFL. And, his 89.6 overall grade and 90.2 pass-rushing grade rank sixth and fourth among edge rushers, respectively, according to Pro Football Focus.

What's behind Greg Rousseau's breakout season?

Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau (15) during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rousseau recently touched on why he thinks he's off to such a great start in what is shaping up to be a career year for him.

Rousseau pointed to new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's scheme as one reason.

"I feel like sometimes it's easy to get caught up in the numbers, but I feel like I was rushing good before in the previous few years, he told NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

"But I'd definitely say, man, the scheme's been great. Just being able to stand up and kind of get on my angle and kind of have more space, be able to get to my length more," he added.

Help around him has also been a benefit. We know Ed Oliver is a menace, but the ascensions of guys like Deone Walker and Dewayne Carter have only made things better.

"You got Deone, Ed, in the interior doing what they're doing. Even like Dewayne Carter in the last game. It's like taking candy from a baby. You know what I'm saying?" he said. "Like when they're getting vertical or they're doing their thing, they're penetrating or whatever, working off them. It makes it real easy. And vice versa."

Back in March, the Bills signed Rousseau to a four-year, $80 million contract that will keep him on the books through 2029. Right now, that deal is looking like an absolute steal for Buffalo, with Rousseau's annual average ranking 21st among EDGEs.

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