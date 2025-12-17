Josh Allen jokes about potentially being on wrong side of history vs. Browns

Josh Allen has etched his name into the record books seemingly week after week throughout what has been another MVP-caliber season.

But this coming Sunday, the Buffalo Bills’ QB may wind up on the wrong side of history.

With the Bills getting ready to head to Cleveland to take on the Browns, Allen and the Bills’ offense will be hoping to limit the impact of Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett, who is one sack away from tying the NFL record for most sacks in a single season. And on Wednesday, Allen was asked what it would be like to be on one end of what would be a historic play.

Potential lowlight

The Bills’ QB offered a bit of humor during his response, mentioning how, during his career, he has enjoyed plenty of bright moments himself, but being on the other side of something so remarkable would be a flip of the script for him.

“I do like highlight tapes,” said Allen. “But I don’t like being a part of other people’s highlight tapes.”

He then proceeded to shower Garrett with praise, and deservingly so. The Browns’ EDGE has recorded a season for the ages through the first 15 weeks, during which he has recorded 21.5 sacks, one shy of New York Giants Hall of Famer Michael Strahan’s all-time league mark.

“He’s an absolutely tremendous football player,” added Allen. “He’s one of the greatest of all time. He’s a force to be reckoned with, and we’ve got to be ready for everything they throw at us. You have to be aware of where 95 is at all times.”

He continued, “He’s the biggest guy out there, he’s the fastest guy out there. His ability to get off blocks. His motor is higher than really anybody else that you’ll ever play. He can beat you with speed and power, he’s just the all-around football player.”

“Win is the focus”

There will be plenty of eyes on Garrett throughout the afternoon as he tries to surpass Strahan’s record, including those of Bills right tackle Spencer Brown, who is not looking forward to the Browns’ star potentially making his play for history while lined up against him.

With that said, there is one thing that could erase the small level of shame that comes with an opposing player recording a historical feat against him, says Brown.

“I think the win would erase if he gets the record,” said Brown. “I mean, the record might sting a little bit. If it does happen on me, I guess it would be like, ‘Hey kids, that’s me right there getting blasted.’ So hopefully it doesn’t happen, but a win is the main focus. If it happens, it happens.”

The Bills are hoping to extend their winning streak to four games in their first meeting with Cleveland since the 2022 season. During that matchup, Garrett recorded a sack and a quarterback hit.

Sunday’s game is set for 1 p.m. at Huntington Bank Field.

