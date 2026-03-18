Buffalo Bills' Big Trade, Free-Agent Deal Blasted by NFL Talking Head

When the Buffalo Bills made a blockbuster trade for DJ Moore and a big free-agent splash to acquire Bradley Chubb, the reaction around the NFL was mixed.

However, when it comes to one league commentator, his view of the Bills’ offseason moves has not reflected well on Brandon Beane.

The Bills president of football operations/general manager entered the offseason facing immense criticism after former head coach Sean McDermott was fired and Beane was promoted. And now, he has received even more disparagement following the team’s two most significant moves of the offseason.

Wright or wrong

Dec 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) takes the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

While speaking on First Things First, FOX Sports’ Nick Wright reviewed the Moore trade and the Chubb signing, deeming both as “desperate” moves made by Beane.

“Do you agree with me that the DJ Moore trade and the Bradley Chubb signing feel like the moves of a, let’s call it, semi-desperate GM?” Wright asked his two co-hosts. “Of a GM who feels like … clock ticking.”

The Bills sent a second-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for Moore and a fifth-round pick, while taking on Moore’s remaining contract, which will include guaranteed money in 2028. It cost Buffalo three years, $43.5 million to bring in Chubb through free agency. From Wright’s perspective, both moves were shortsighted.

"The D.J. Moore trade and the Bradley Chubb signing feel like the moves of a semi-desperate GM."@getnickwright says the Bills’ offseason moves feel like a front office that knows the clock is ticking in Buffalo 😬 pic.twitter.com/DFiRxWP8ds — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) March 16, 2026

“To me, giving up what they did for DJ Moore and then also giving him a new contract, which they didn’t have to do, and paying for Bradley Chubb when they should know more than any team in the league signing the older pass rusher coming off major injuries is a risk,” said Wright.

He added, “I think there is such a benefit to having a front office that can feel like with my soon-to-be or just turned 30-year-old future Hall of Fame quarterback, I’m looking at the next three, five, seven years rather than this year.”

Win-now mode

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) runs on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

That’s a fair assessment from Wright. While the Bills are desperately trying to get over the hump and to the Super Bowl, the two major moves the team has made this offseason may mortgage their future ability to do just that. Particularly the Moore trade. Even after converting his contract on Tuesday, the wide receiver carries cap hits of $28.9M for the 2027 through 2029 seasons.

If things don’t work out in 2026 and Buffalo once again falls short of its ultimate goal, the chickens created by both the Moore trade and Chubb signing are going to come home to roost for Beane pretty quickly. In that circumstance, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Beane fired at season’s end.