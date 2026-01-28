Prime candidate for Buffalo Bills' defensive coordinator job likely available

It was reported on Wednesday that the Buffalo Bills are now in need of a new defensive coordinator. And there is a prime candidate who may have suddenly become available in the minutes after the vacancy was created.

Jim Schwartz, a former Bills defensive coordinator and current DC for the Cleveland Browns, was reportedly furious when the Browns elected to hire former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator as their next head coach rather than promote him from within. And now Schwartz is likely to seek another opportunity rather than return to the Browns, as the team had expected throughout the hiring process.

Jim Schwartz, defensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills, is carried off the field after the 17-14 win over the Lions at Ford Field, Oct. 5, 2014. | Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press, Detroit Free Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC

What went down

According to reports, Schwartz was in the running for the Browns' job and was among the candidates the team was leaning toward hiring. But instead, they decided on Monken, which Schwartz took exception to.

“After the Browns informed DC Jim Schwartz this morning they were passing him over to hire Todd Monken as head coach, Schwartz was visibly upset, said goodbyes in the building and told other coaches he’s not coming back,” reported NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero also posted on X, “Schwartz is under contract and Cleveland wants to retain him. But his future is now unclear.”

If the Browns are unable to talk Schwartz out of leaving his current position, that would open the door for the Bills to potentially swoop in and solidify a significant staff opening of their own. However, in order to do so, Cleveland would have to be willing to release Schwartz, as they currently hold his contractual rights.

After the Browns informed DC Jim Schwartz this morning they were passing him over to hire Todd Monken as head coach, Schwartz was visibly upset, said goodbyes in the building and told other coaches he's not coming back, sources tell The Insiders.



Schwartz is under contract and… pic.twitter.com/GBEct9BRPB — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 28, 2026

Where he’s been

Schwartz has been with the Browns for the past three seasons. He helped Cleveland to a phenomenal year defensively, as it allowed the fourth-fewest yards per game (283.6) in the NFL during the 2025 campaign.

The Browns also finished fourth in the league in EPA allowed per play (-0.15) this year, while in his first season as Cleveland DC, the Browns finished atop the league in EPA allowed per play (-0.25). per Next Gen Stats. Edge rusher Myles Garrett became the new NFL all-time single-season sack leader under his leadership this season.

Before his time as Browns defensive coordinator, the longtime NFL coaching veteran spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions, Bills and Philadelphia Eagles. He was the Lions' head coach from 2009 to 2013 before he joined the Bills as their defensive coordinator during the 2014 season, serving under former head coach Doug Marrone.

Denver Broncos defensive passing game coordinator/assistant head coach Jim Leonhard has already been reported as a candidate for the Bills' defensive coordinator opening.

Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz watches the team warm up before an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Nov. 16, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

