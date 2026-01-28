Buffalo Bills lose impressive offensive coach to conference foe

Since the Buffalo Bills’ 2025 season ended, they have been losing coaches left and right.

Despite promoting Joe Brady to head coach, which maintained a level of status quo within the organization, four important coaches have made their way out the door as the Bills usher in a new era of leadership.

The latest of that group is now-former Buffalo wide receivers coach Adam Henry, who has reportedly taken the same position with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) scores a touchdown during the third quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

New opportunities

According to a report from NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, Henry will now serve as WRs coach under the Steelers' new head coach, Mike McCarthy, after spending the previous three years with the Bills. Henry made waves this past spring when he impressively earned a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Fayetteville State University

He joins 2025 offensive line coach Aaron Kromer, defensive coordinator Bobby Babich and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor as those who have departed the organization over the past few weeks. Kromer retired, Babich is now the passing game coordinator/secondary coach for the Green Bay Packers, and Tabor is the Miami Dolphins’ new special teams coordinator.

Steelers are hiring Adam Henry as their new receivers coach, per source.



Henry is a longtime receivers coach who has spent the last 3 years coaching Bills receivers. pic.twitter.com/Rhk47NPXKa — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 28, 2026

Disappointing stretch

Under Henry, the Bills’ wide receivers group appeared to have reached a dead end in terms of progression — second-year WR Keon Coleman in particular, who also encountered disciplinary issues this season.

As a unit, the Bills’ pass catchers were a disaster this season, with Khalil Shakir leading the way with 719 yards receiving, 541 of which came after the catch. Coleman was the team’s next-leading producer at the position, recording just 404 yards receiving on the year.

Now, with Joe Brady set to take over the reins as head coach while remaining the lead voice on offense, the Bills’ outside targets will get somewhat of a fresh look with a new position coach in 2026. The Bills are also still in search of a new offensive coordinator to serve under Brady, who will maintain play-calling duties, per reports.

