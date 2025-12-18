Bills must slow down Browns' record-hunting force on Sunday

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was the talk of trade rumors to the Buffalo Bills back in March before he signed his four-year, $160 million extension.

This coming Sunday, the Bills get a taste of what Garrett can do, as he'll be hungry to make NFL history when the Bills roll into Cleveland to face the Browns in Week 16 of the NFL season.

How close is Myles Garrett to NFL history?

Garrett's 21.5 sacks lead the NFL by 8.5, and it is one shy of the single-season record shared by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt.

Nov 20, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the first quarter at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Garrett has had a knack for big performances this season, with five sacks against the New England Patriots in Week 8 and four against the Baltimore Ravens three weeks later. The NFL's 2023 Defensive Player of the Year is on a heater, with 17.5 sacks in his last eight games.

In a season in which Greg Rousseau has struggled, Buffalo will feel the juice Garrett could've provided them off the edge, which will be enhanced by that motivation.

The Bills have kept Garrett in check through two games, limiting him to one sack and four tackles in the matchups in 2019 and 2022, so Dion Dawkins and Co. know how to handle Garrett, but can they do so when he'll be extremely motivated?

What have Bills players and coaches had to say about Garrett?

"He's the greatest defensive player this league has ever seen," the Bills' left tackle told NBC's Devin McCourty on Sunday during Football Night in America. "He's a good dude. Go ahead and get that record, brother."

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) riles up the crowd against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

"He's a Hall of Famer," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said during Wednesday's pre-practice press conference. "You watch people who try to chip Myles, you can almost put, sometimes, three people on him and he runs through it all."

Even Josh Allen joked about being taken down by Garrett for the sack that would get him the record, and he has to hope he's not on his backside come Sunday afternoon.

The Browns could make Sunday's game a bit tougher than it needs to be for Buffalo, and Garrett will be the main reason why.

Nov 20, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) drops back to throw the ball as guard Rodger Saffold (76) blocks Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first half at Ford Field. | Tim Fuller-Imagn Images

