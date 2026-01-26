Three-time All-Pro WR interested in joining Bills' Josh Allen for Super Bowl chase

One of the primary goals of the Buffalo Bills’ front office this offseason must be to find Josh Allen adequate talent on the outside at wide receiver.

And there is one former All-Pro pass catcher who is interested in joining the Bills for their continued quest to win a Super Bowl.

On a recent episode of Up and Adams, longtime veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins expressed his desire to link up with Allen and chase the ultimate goal.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) watches a pass under coverage by Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) during the second quarter at Lambeau Field. | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

His words

Hopkins joined host Kay Adams and was asked about the potential of heading to Orchard Park.

“Me and Josh Allen could do some damage for sure,” said Hopkins, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent.

He continued, explaining what makes joining the Bills an enticing opportunity.

“I’m a football guy and Buffalo, I feel like is a football team and Josh Allen is a football player — he’s a player’s player,” said Hopkins. “I think I’m quarterback-proof if we’re just being honest. Not saying that just to say that, but Will Levis and I, we connected for almost 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns. So, you know, give me a Josh Allen and who knows?”

DeAndre Hopkins on potentially joining the Bills next season 👀@DeAndreHopkins | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/6fO4na6lhF — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) January 26, 2026

It’s true

Hopkins has played with several different quarterbacks throughout his career, including Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. He has recorded seven seasons of 1,000-plus yards, however, his latest such campaign came three years ago. The 13-year veteran has been selected as a first-team All-Pro three-times, earning the esteemed honor in three consecutive seasons from 2017 to 2019. He is one of 16 players with 1,000 career receptions.

The 33-year-old spent this past year with the Ravens, finishing with just 22 receptions for 330 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games played. Bills fans may remember Hopkins as the wide receiver who came down with the infamous 'Hail Murray' that helped the Arizona Cardinals defeat the Bills during a midseason matchup during the 2020 campaign.

If he were to be signed by the Bills in free agency, he would join a lackluster WR group that includes Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer, Curtis Samuel and Tyrell Shavers.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) catches the game-winning touchdown between Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21), and safety Micah Hyde (23) during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 15, 2020. The Cardinals won 32-30. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

