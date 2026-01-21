Rising star has opportunity to become Bills next head coach, per report

A rising star in the coaching ranks is closing in on an opportunity to become the Buffalo Bills’ next head coach.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski will interview for the Bills’ head coaching vacancy, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Udinski is just 30 years old but has quickly become a hot commodity in coaching circles.

Where he’s at

Udinski served as the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator during the 2024 season, but was not the team’s offensive play caller. Those duties were handled by head coach Liam Coen.

Udinski’s primary role with Jacksonville was working closely with quarterback Trevor Lawrence while also assisting with scheme and other offensive responsibilities. He helped Lawrence record one of his best seasons as a pro in 2025, which the team finished with an AFC South championship and a Wild Card meeting against the Bills. Lawrence finished the season with a career-high 29 touchdown passes.

Other opportunities

Udinski has also garnered interest from other teams during this coaching cycle, including being brought back by the Cleveland Browns for a second interview to become their next head coach.

Before joining the Jaguars, Udinski was a graduate assistant for the Baylor Bears in 2019, before elevating to the NFL level the following year. He then served as a Carolina Panthers assistant from 2020 to 2021 before moving on to the Minnesota Vikings from 2022 to 2024. While with Minnesota, he was an assistant to the head coach/special projects in 2022, assistant quarterbacks coach in 2023 and assistant offensive coordinator in 2024.

The Bills are also reportedly set to interview former interim head coach and Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, former offensive coordinator and New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

The Bills requested an interview with Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski for their head coaching job, per source.



Udinski, who just turned 30, has a second interview for the Browns job on Friday. pic.twitter.com/GJnb3hdBZr — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 21, 2026

