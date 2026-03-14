'Super' Reason Bills' C.J. Gardner-Johnson Chose Buffalo In NFL Free Agency

It’s simple why C.J. Gardner-Johnson chose to play with the Buffalo Bills among his options through NFL free agency.

He wants to win another Super Bowl.

Gardner-Johnson claimed a Lombardi Trophy with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022 and believes he has another chance to do so with the Bills.

“I mean, being eight years in, won one, been in two conference championships,” he said to the media on Friday. “I think just really trying to compete for a championship.”

What makes him so confident?

Chicago Bears safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (35) celebrates with defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. (99) and defensive end Grady Jarrett (50) after a sack during the second half against the New York Giants at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Gardner-Johnson said during his introductory press conference that, while making the most money is always a motivating factor during the free-agency period, at this stage of his career, he is trying to build his legacy as a player who aided teams’ championship ascension.

“I want to win,” said the eight-year pro, adding why he believes Buffalo is the spot to do it. “Have a chance to win with a good quarterback. [Josh Allen] is phenomenal at what he do. So I just want to be a part of a team that has a fighting chance every Sunday.

“Not just have to rebuild and find our identity again. I think just having to go out there and be you and playing your football with guys that have been playing at a high caliber. So I think it’s about surrounding myself with superstars.”

What they have

We’re live with S C.J. Gardner-Johnson as he meets with media for the first time as a Buffalo Bill. https://t.co/cCCE66GvOG — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 13, 2026

The Bills not only have the former MVP at quarterback, but also the NFL’s leading rusher from the 2025 season, running back James Cook. Wide receiver Khalil Shakir is coming off another solid season, and tight end Dalton Kincaid, if he can remain healthy, is a budding star.

Defensively, Greg Rousseau returns as the team’s top pass rusher and the team also added free-agent Bradley Chubb. Christian Benford is an All-Pro candidate at cornerback, and Cole Bishop, Gardner-Johnson’s new running mate, sits at the back end as one of the top up-and-coming defenders in the league.

“Just feeding off each other, ready to make plays,” said Gardner-Johnson of his expected partnership with Bishop. “And I think we’re going to drive the defense, really, to do what we want to do this year, which is take the ball away and play aggressive over the top and be able to come down and fill that void when we need to.”

Over the hump

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson celebrates on the field after Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Bills haven’t been able to get over the hump to a Super Bowl during their recent run of success, but Gardner-Johnson hopes he is one of the missing pieces that allows the team to reach its ultimate goal. The veteran is coming off a turbulent season in which he spent time with three different teams, but still managed to record 66 tackles and a couple of interceptions while playing for the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans.

He appears to have plenty left in the tank as a self-described ballhawk.

“Just having champions around, not necessarily being older guys, having a champion around really means something,” said Gardner-Johnson. “It gravitates to people. Not just me, there’s other guys in that room that have won a championship. So just bringing that experience in the room, and when people ask, ‘How does it feel?’ we have that background to tell them and actually know what it takes to get to that level.

The Bills have needed an added edge these last few years, and Gardner-Johnson provides just that for this team heading into 2026.