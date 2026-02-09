Three Changes Buffalo Bills Must Make to Win Super Bowl

With Super Bowl LX now in the rearview mirror, the Buffalo Bills are looking forward to another long offseason.

A tall task lies ahead, as the Bills must make many changes if they hope to keep pace with the other great teams in the league. Following a change in head coach and the addition of many new faces to the coaching staff, the attention will now turn to improving personnel in hopes of bolstering what proved to be a shabby roster in 2025.

President of Football Operations Brandon Beane and the rest of the Bills’ front office have their work cut out for them over the next few months. There are plenty of holes to fill, but here are three areas that should garner extra attention as soon as free agency opens on March 11.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Acquire No. 1 WR

Khalil Shakir was the Bills’ leading receiver in 2025, and while he continues to make a much-needed impact in the screen game, this team needs more in terms of outside targets to help quarterback Josh Allen push the ball down the field.

A pipe dream that has been floated is a potential trade for Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson. However, a more reasonable possibility for the Bills acquiring a game-changing pass catcher is to bring one in via the draft. Beane has been known to trade up in the past, and he should consider doing so once again this season and go all in for a name like Carnell Tate out of Ohio State.

NFL Buffalo Bills guard Connor McGovern | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Re-tool offensive line

Two stalwart Bills offensive linemen are set to hit free agency this offseason—center Connor McGovern and guard David Edwards. That could very well lead to Buffalo having to bring in two new starters up front, requiring them to shift gears along the line of scrimmage for the first time in a couple of seasons. Continuity has been key for the Bills’ offensive trench unit, but with one or two key contributors on their way out the door, change may be coming.

The Bills could solve this issue in-house, as restricted free agents Alec Anderson and Ryan Van Demark, along with Tylan Grable and Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, will factor into the mix to replace the two veterans if they are to leave for other opportunities. Anderson can play every position up front, while Grable is also a versatile piece. Van Demark is most likely to be confined to the tackle position, but Van Pran-Granger could be a candidate to replace McGovern at center.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) watches a replay as the Detroit Lions celebrate a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 5 game. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Improve pass rush

With the hiring of Jim Leonhard, the Bills are hoping their pass rush is much improved heading into 2026. Leonhard brings a chaotic-style defense that should help the team improve upon its sack total (36), which placed them tied for 20th in the league.

With that said, improved personnel must also be part of the equation as the Bills look to move forward more successfully in their ability to pressure opposing passers. A good opportunity to do so may be available through free agency, as former All-Pro Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson is set to hit the open market. A potential trade is also an intriguing idea, as Las Vegas Raiders EDGE Maxx Crosby appears to be searching for a way out due to the franchise’s dysfunction.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

