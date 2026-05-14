Buffalo Bills' Schedule Tracker: Confirmed Games, Rumors & Everything Else We Know

The Buffalo Bills' schedule for the highly-anticipated 2026 NFL season features a new stadium and a multitude of appealing matchups.

“Looking at this home schedule for the Bills, I can pick out six or seven games that I don't think anybody would be surprised to see in a national or a primetime window," said NFL VP for broadcast planning Mike North on the It's Always Gameday in Buffalo Podcast.

The first regular season game at Buffalo's new Highmark Stadium lands in Week 2 with Prime Video kicking off its Thursday Night Football package on September 17 in Orchard Park. The Detroit Lions will be the visitor for the monumentous occasion.

The home opener will seemingly be one of at least four primetime games for the Bills.

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills place kicker Matt Prater (19) is presented with the Sunday Night Football game ball along with quarterback Josh Allen (17) | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

"Are the Bills going to be one of the teams that are at or near the max in terms of primetime games and national television appearances? Yeah, as long as that guy [Josh Allen] is your quarterback. Yeah," said North.

Bills' quarterback Josh Allen, a five-time NFL MVP finalist, has become one of the most recognizable superstars in the sport. Posting 10+ wins each of the past seven seasons, Buffalo has developed into a primetime TV darling.

Bills' confirmed games

Week 2 vs. Lions (TNF), Week 12 vs. Chiefs (Thanksgiving)

While the Week 2 Thursday Night Football slot on Prime is confirmed for the Highmark Stadium opener, the Bills' Week 12 Thanksgiving night game against the Kansas City Chiefs has been confirmed by a reputable source.

Bills' rumored games

Week 6 at Raiders (Sunday at 4:25 p.m.), Week 10 at Jets (Sunday at 1 pm.), Week 16 at Broncos (Christmas)

Initially rumored to be the season opener, the Bills are reportedly visiting the Las Vegas Raiders for a Week 6 game on Sunday, October 18. Buffalo's annual trip to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Jets is apparently set for Week 10 at 1 p.m. on November 15.

The Bills avoided the major holidays last year, but they could be looking at a double dose in 2026. Multiple rumors suggest Buffalo will visit the Denver Broncos in the nightcap for the NFL's Christmas Day tripleheader. That rumored Week 16 affair carries extra appeal being that the Broncos eliminated Buffalo in an overtime divisional round game this past January.

Bills' 2026 opponents

HOME (8) — Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens



ROAD (9) — Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams

Bills' 2026 Schedule (Official)

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Week 2 — Bills vs. Lions, TNF on Prime at 8:15 p.m. (Sep. 17)



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