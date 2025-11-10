Sean McDermott expresses Buffalo Bills' interest level in Brian Daboll reunion
When Brian Daboll was fired by the New York Giants on Monday afternoon, Buffalo Bills fans sprang into action.
With the Bills’ offense struggling at times this season, fans have been desperate for answers to improve Buffalo’s attack, by any means necessary. Well, after Daboll’s ouster, their attention turned toward a potential reunion with the team’s former offensive coordinator.
RELATED: Bills' offense shameful, Hairston outmatched, rapid reaction from loss to Dolphins
However, while speaking to reporters a day after an embarrassing loss to the Miami Dolphins, Sean McDermott dispelled any rumors that the Bills may be reaching out to Daboll in the near future.
“Brian is a great coach, unfortunate to see that happen to him, but at this point, that’s not under any type of consideration,” said the Bills head coach.
McDermott was also asked if he is committed to Joe Brady as the team’s offensive coordinator moving forward.
“Yes,” McDermott replied.
MORE: Dalton Kincaid OUT with hamstring injury in Buffalo Bills' Week 10 game vs. Dolphins
Daboll spent four seasons as the Bills’ OC, helping guide quarterback Josh Allen through some early career struggles while propelling the Buffalo offense to great heights before leaving for a new opportunity with Big Blue. Now, with curMORrent Bills OC Joe Brady under fire after a lackluster start to the season, interests among the fan base have been piqued regarding a potential Daboll comeback, whether it be in his old role or a role as an offensive advisor.
“Joe is a good coach,” added McDermott, reiterating his vote of confidence in Brady. “We’ve got a really good offensive staff.”
The Bills are averaging 27.6 points per game during the 2025 season, which is 3.3 points fewer than they averaged throughout the 2024 campaign. And while their per-game average of 231.2 yards passing is actually an increase from last season’s total, the team’s downfield passing game has been a concern throughout the season. Allen averaged 12.2 yards per completion last season, and that number is down by over a half-yard this year. He has also already been sacked six more times (20) than he was all of last season (14).
If Buffalo's offensive struggles continue, the heat will continue to be turned up on Brady. However, for now, he appears safe. And Daboll doesn't appear anywhere close to making a return to Buffalo.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —