Bills Explore Extending Reliable Three-Year Starter, Ensuring OL Continuity

He's been the definition of rock solid.

Buffalo Bills' right guard O'Cyrus Torrence has been a starter since Week 1 of his rookie season, and the 2023 second-round draft pick hasn't missed a game.

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Torrence is now eligible to talk extension with the team that selected him at No. 59 overall.

"Love CyBo, and you're right, you're now eligible to do that. I think we'll get through the draft. We'll see if there's any more moves we do free agency wise. We're definitely looking at that," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane at the league meetings in Phoenix.

In addition to 51 consecutive regular season appearances, Torrence has started seven playoff games. Averaging 1,102 offensive snaps per regular season, he's proved to be a nasty run blocker and adequate pass protector.

"He's done an excellent job, been a three-year starters for us," said Beane.

The Wild Card round Angry Runs scepter from @KyleBrandt is going to @BuffaloBills G O'Cyrus Torrence for practically carrying Josh Allen to the end zone 😤 pic.twitter.com/4fgFTXPS4w — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 13, 2026

Potential Torrence timeline

Although a deal between the Bills and Torrence doesn't seem imminent, there is a lot of time between now and the 2026 season opener.

"As you know, we've also done guys in the summer, even if we don't do something in the spring," said Beane. "We've had conversations [with Torrence]. You're always having dialogue with most of your players that are eligible - where you're at, where they're at."

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen fire off a pass to running back James Cook during the second half of their game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025. Keeping Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike away from Allen is Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For comparative purposes, the Bills waited until August to finally reach an agreement with running back James Cook last summer.

How much will it cost?

After featuring the same starting five offensive linemen for two straight seasons, the Bills lost left guard David Edwards to the New Orleans Saints as one of the top options on the free agent market.

The 29-year-old Edwards, who also started for the Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams, pulled in a four-year contract reportedly worth $61 million.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence (64) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Torrence likely won't command that high of a salary, he's certainly in line for a substantial pay raise. Spotrac estimates his market value at three years for $39.3 million.

"Proud of CyBo. Love him. He's a guy, of course, you'd love to keep if you can make the economics work," said Beane.