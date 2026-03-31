Bills Explore Extending Reliable Three-Year Starter, Ensuring OL Continuity
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He's been the definition of rock solid.
Buffalo Bills' right guard O'Cyrus Torrence has been a starter since Week 1 of his rookie season, and the 2023 second-round draft pick hasn't missed a game.
Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Torrence is now eligible to talk extension with the team that selected him at No. 59 overall.
"Love CyBo, and you're right, you're now eligible to do that. I think we'll get through the draft. We'll see if there's any more moves we do free agency wise. We're definitely looking at that," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane at the league meetings in Phoenix.
In addition to 51 consecutive regular season appearances, Torrence has started seven playoff games. Averaging 1,102 offensive snaps per regular season, he's proved to be a nasty run blocker and adequate pass protector.
"He's done an excellent job, been a three-year starters for us," said Beane.
Potential Torrence timeline
Although a deal between the Bills and Torrence doesn't seem imminent, there is a lot of time between now and the 2026 season opener.
"As you know, we've also done guys in the summer, even if we don't do something in the spring," said Beane. "We've had conversations [with Torrence]. You're always having dialogue with most of your players that are eligible - where you're at, where they're at."
For comparative purposes, the Bills waited until August to finally reach an agreement with running back James Cook last summer.
How much will it cost?
After featuring the same starting five offensive linemen for two straight seasons, the Bills lost left guard David Edwards to the New Orleans Saints as one of the top options on the free agent market.
The 29-year-old Edwards, who also started for the Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams, pulled in a four-year contract reportedly worth $61 million.
While Torrence likely won't command that high of a salary, he's certainly in line for a substantial pay raise. Spotrac estimates his market value at three years for $39.3 million.
"Proud of CyBo. Love him. He's a guy, of course, you'd love to keep if you can make the economics work," said Beane.
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.