There’s no question about it, the Buffalo Bills are the hottest ticket in town for the upcoming season, their first inside the new Highmark Stadium.

Two of the Bills’ regular-season matchups have been revealed to carry among the highest ticket costs across the league this year, leading to a tough break for non-season ticket holders hoping to attend each of the team’s home games during a historic 2026 season.

In Week 2, the first-ever regular season game scheduled for the Bills’ new digs against the Detroit Lions, the median ticket price is $1,230. That’s the highest median price of any game in the league this year, according to Gametime. Buffalo will square off with Detroit on Thursday Night Football on Sept. 17.

To make matters more challenging for fans, the get-in price for the matchup between Buffalo and Detroit is over $600, which is sure to price out many average fans. The Bills last took on the Lions in December 2024, when Buffalo handed Detroit a 48-42 defeat.

More high prices

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) waves at fans after 48-42 win over Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Then, for the Bills’ Week 12 Thanksgiving Night meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs, the median ticket price is $1,025, tied for the second-highest of any regular-season matchup across the league. The game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. and will be the first-ever Thanksgiving matchup held in Orchard Park.

Buffalo has enjoyed immense success against the Chiefs during the regular season in recent years, winning its past five meetings with Kansas City, including a 28-21 win on Nov. 2, 2025.

Comparing other games

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips pressure Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes who was trying to get a pass off before Phillips reached him during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bills-Chiefs matchup is tied with a Week 5 showdown between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, scheduled for 4:25 p.m. on Oct. 11. Buffalo will take on both the Bears and Packers later in the year.

Rounding out the top-five most costly ticket prices in 2026 is the Dallas Cowboys-Packers Week 6 game [$899] and the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl rematch against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL season opener, which will cost fans an average of $875 to find tickets.

So, while the many changes enacted by the organization since it fired Sean McDermott have led to trepidation from fans regarding the team’s ability to continue its string of successful seasons, if the ticket prices are any indication, the public is still very confident that Buffalo will put on an exciting show for its fans this season.

Well, for those who can afford to make it inside the stadium, that is.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.