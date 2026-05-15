Reacting to Buffalo Bills' Grueling Schedule That Includes Two Major Holiday Games

Seven standalone games, two of which are on major holidays — it's a demanding draw for the 2026 Buffalo BIlls to say the least.

The Bills' schedule, which is loaded with playoff contenders on the front and back ends, includes games on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday this year.

Facing high expectations, first-year head coach Joe Brady will have his hands full navigating the Bills through the rigorous 17-game slate.

Buckle up, BIlls Mafia. The NFL Schedule Release just made Buffalo's road a whole lot rockier.

New Bills head coach Joe Brady talks about some of his vision as coach at the Bills field house in Orchard Park on Jan. 29, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thanksgiving AND Christmas

The Bills avoided the major holidays since their most-recent Thanksgiving Day game in 2022, but they are looking at a double dose in 2026.

First, they'll play a Turkey Day nightcap against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It'll be the first-ever Thanksgiving home game in franchise history, and it will air on NBC. It's notable that when these two AFC juggernauts met each of the past four regular seasons, CBS carried the game in its featured Sunday 4:25 p.m. time slot.

The Bills won't be home for Christmas this winter. Instead, they'll be in Colorado when Santa Claus comes down the chimney, standing by for a Christmas Day matinee against the Denver Broncos on Netflix.

Missing out on one traditional holiday dinner with family is enough of a sacrifice, but two? The NFL didn't exactly do Buffalo any favors this holiday season.

Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) takes a bite of Dawson Knoxs drumstick after their Thanksgiving game against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. | Chuck Cook-Imagn Images

Maxed out in primtime

Apparently, the NFL senses that America loves the Bills.

In addition to the maximum six primetime games on Buffalo's schedule, there's a seventh standalone matchup on Christmas Day.

"Are the Bills going to be one of the teams that are at or near the max in terms of primetime games and national television appearances? Yeah, as long as that guy [Josh Allen] is your quarterback. Yeah," said NFL VP for broadcast planning Mike North on the It's Always Gameday in Buffalo Podcast.

We wrote about how Allen's growing appeal has helped make the BIlls a premium TV commodity.

Notably, two of the Bills' eight home games are on Thursday nights. Their other primetime home kickoff is on a December Saturday. They'll play two Monday night road games and one Sunday nighter away from home, too.

All four of Buffalo's matchups against the NFC North will reach a primetime TV audience.

Dec 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Thursday Night Football broadcasters (from left) Charissa Thompson, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Andrew Whitworth, and Richard Sherman on the Prime Video set at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Contender after contender

The Bills' schedule is the opposite of a cakewalk this season.

Buffalo plays non-division games against six different playoff teams from 2025 (Texans, Chargers, Rams, Packers, Bears, Broncos). That doesn't include matchups against the Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens — who all missed the postseason last year after 2024 division titles.

Four of Buffalo's first five games are against 2025 postseason participants with the hungry Lions being the only outlier.

Furthermore, the Bills will play four games against conference championship game qualifiers from last season. In addition to a home-and-home with the division rival Patriots, Buffalo will face both the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos on the road.

While its weighed down by two games against the hapless New York Jets and one against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Bills' opponents posted a combined .528 win percentage in 2025. By that measure, Buffalo will play the eighth hardest NFL schedule in 2026, and it seems even harder when considering the arrangement of dates and opponents.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is interviewed after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Murderers' Row for the holidays

Beginning on Thanksgiving, the Bills will play five games over a 30-day stretch that ends on Christmas.

Three of those five contests are away from home, and all five holiday season opponents are expected to rank amongst the NFL's top third.

The Chiefs are the lone team in the group not coming off a 2025 playoff appearance, but they advanced to the Super Bowl each of the three seasons prior.

After facing Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, Buffalo's defense will have to contain Drake Maye, Jordan Love and Caleb Williams in consecutive weeks.

The Bills cap off the ridiculously-challenging stretch with a Christmas Day road game against the Broncos, who are responsible for ending Buffalo's 2025 playoff run in a devastating overtime loss this past January.

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian reaches in on Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks who has the ball and whose knee is on the ground during overtime at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bills' Inaugural Highmark Stadium Game

Prime Video announced that it will kick off its Thursday Night Football package with the Highmark Stadium opener on September 17.

The Bills will welcome the Lions to Orchard Park for the milestone meeting. Buffalo and Detroit played two instant classics in 2022 and 2024, but both of those contests were road games for the Bills.

We already wrote about how Week 2 game tickets, which are sold out, are in high demand on the secondary market.

Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (2) celebrates a field goal against Detroit Lions during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Three straight early home games

The TNF home opener kicks off a three-week stretch where the Bills will not leave Orchard Park. The Bills will not have even back-to-back home games again until late November, and those will be within a five-day span.

Although the Thursday nighter isn't exactly fan friendly, the Weeks 3 and 4 home games are scheduled for an ideal 1 p.m. kickoff. It creates the possibility of two elite fall Sundays with optimal tailgating conditions.

Although it provides Buffalo an early elongated stretch to showcase its new building, the homestand brings three premium opponents to Highmark Stadium as the Los Angeles Chargers and the reigning AFC East champion Patriots follow the Lions.

Bills fans sing along to Mr Brightside one more time late in the fourth quarter during their last regular season game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Back-to-back far west road trips

After a Week 4 home contest against the Patriots, the Bills play their next two games in the Pacific Time Zone.

Buffalo visits the Los Angeles Rams for Monday Night Football in Week 5. Then, on a short week, the Bills must fly back west for a Sunday game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

We wrote about the high volume of flying that Buffalo will do as a result of its 2026 road opponents.

In 2025, the Bills flew no further west than Houston. This year, they'll exceed those air miles twice in six days. It poses quite a challenge for a team with a first-year head coach.

Oct 4, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

2026 Bills' Schedule

Week 1 (Sep. 13) — Bills at Texans, Sunday on CBS, 1 p.m.



Week 2 (Sep. 17) — Bills vs. Lions, TNF on Prime, 8:15 p.m.



Week 3 (Sep. 27) — Bills. vs. Chargers, Sunday on FOX, 1 p.m.



Week 4 (Oct. 4) — Bills vs. Patriots, Sunday on CBS, 1 p.m.



Week 5 (Oct. 12) — Bills at Rams, MNF on ESPN, 8:15 p.m.



Week 6 (Oct. 18) — Bills at Raiders, Sunday on CBS, 4:25 p.m.



Week 7 — BYE



Week 8 (Nov. 1) — Bills vs. Ravens, Sunday on CBS, 1 p.m.



Week 9 (Nov. 9) — Bills at Vikings, MNF on ESPN, 8:15 p.m.



Week 10 (Nov. 15) — Bills at Jets, Sunday on CBS, 1 p.m.

Week 11 (Nov. 22) — Bills vs. Dolphins, Sunday on FOX, 1 p.m.



Week 12 (Nov. 26) — Bills vs. Chiefs, Thanksgiving on NBC, 8:20 p.m.



Week 13 (Dec. 6) — Bills at Patriots, Sunday on CBS, 4:25 p.m.



Week 14 (Dec. 13) — Bills at Packers, SNF on NBC, 8:20 p.m.



Week 15 (Dec. 19) — Bills vs. Bears, Saturday on CBS, 8:20 p.m.



Week 16 (Dec. 25) — Bills at Broncos, Christmas on Netflix, 4:30 p.m.



Week 17 (Jan. 3) — Bills at Dolphins, Sunday on CBS, 1 p.m.



Week 18 (Jan. 9 or 10) — Bills vs. Jets, TBD