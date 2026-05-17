FitzMagic's Theory as to Why NFL Awarded Bills' Stadium Opener to Prime Video

The Buffalo Bills' season ticket holder would have likely attended the inaugural Highmark Stadium game anyway, but now he must.

Retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, affectionately known as Fitz Magic amongst Bills Mafia, will be in the new building when Buffalo hosts the Detroit Lions on September 17 in Orchard Park.

The always-colorful Fitzpatrick, however, won't be able to show up shirtless for this one being that the Week 2 game kicks off Prime Video's Thursday Night Football, which employs the Bills' fan favorite as an on-site analyst.

“I was so excited. This was the game that I wanted, and we did it. I will see you Week 2," said Fitzpatrick, who is an original member of Prime's gameday cast dating back to 2022. "I'm so excited for the new stadium, so excited to see everybody and obviously treat to watch Josh Allen play football."

Oct 26, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; NFL TV alalyst and former Buffalo Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick reacts to the crowd during a timeout in a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Promoting Thursday Night Football during a guest appearance on One Bills Live, Fitzpatrick suggested that Prime Video is prepared to treat the historic home opener appropriately.

“Well, we feel very privileged to be able to have this responsibility, and we do view it as a responsibility, because we were chosen to present this game and to introduce the world to this stadium, and so we'll go on site," said Fitzpatrick. "It'll be an amazing scene out there. And we just feel very lucky and fortunate to be able to present this game to everybody."

Card-carrying Bills Mafia member

During the interview, Fitzpatrick, who made 53 starts for Buffalo over four seasons (2009-12), revealed that he has purchased four season tickets for the new stadium.

With friends from his playing days still living in the area, Fitz Magic has been visible and boisterous as a fan at two unforgettable home playoff games in recent years.

First, during the "perfect game" against the New England Patriots in the 2021 wild-card game, Fitzpatrick was spotted shirtless in the stands cheering like a maniac in subzero temperatures.

In the 2024 playoffs, he was chosen to "lead the charge" for the divisional round game against the Baltimore Ravens. On field addressing the crowd prior to kickoff, Fitzpatrick made it a point to remove his shirt much to the delight of the seated spectators.

We wrote about Fitzpatrick when he pulled a similar stunt last September, impressing Josh Allen in the process, following the Bills' win over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.

Dec 24, 2011; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) during play against the Denver Broncos at Ralph Wilson Stadium. | Kevin Hoffman-Imagn Images

Real reason NFL chose TNF for stadium opener

Now that the 43-year-old Fitzpatrick has set a precedent, it's an unwritten requirement for the former Ivy League quarterback to show his bare torso on the Prime Video stream whenever the Bills are playing.

"I think the biggest thing in us getting this game, I think Roger Goodell wants to see me with my shirt off. I felt like that was the big move as to why he gave us this one. I've been working out hard," said Fitzpatrick.

While Goodell, who has Western New York roots, will almost certainly be present for the Highmark Stadium opener in an official capacity, he has not yet confirmed if a potentially shirtless Fitzpatrick is the main reason why he's planning to attend.

Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick rallies the crowd before the game against the Baltimore Ravens in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images