Terrell Owens Shares Appreciation for Buffalo Bills Organization

Terrell Owens had a 15-year career in the NFL and ended up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He spent most of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, playing for them from 1996-2003. After leaving the 49ers, Owens played for four different teams, including the Buffalo Bills.

Shortly after his surprising release by the Dallas Cowboys following the 2008 season, Owens signed a one-year, $6.5 million contract with Buffalo. At the age of 36, he played well with 55 receptions for 829 yards and five touchdowns. He added another 54 yards and a touchdown as a runner.

He wasn't re-signed that offseason, playing in 2010 with the Cincinnati Bengals. That proved to be the final season of his career, and Owens finished with 1,078 receptions for 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns.

Terrell Owens remains fond of the Buffalo Bills

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens walks on the field prior to the game between the Patriots and the Buffalo Bills. | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Owens recently had an interview with Kyle Odegard of Action Network, discussing various topics. Owens discussed the current NFL, but also touched on his retirement. While he didn't hold back his disdain for Jerry Jones and the Cowboys, Owens said one team that has welcomed him in retirement is the Bills.

“The Buffalo Bills have been very gracious in inviting me out and involving me in some of their community initiatives,” Owens said via Odegard. “I went there for a couple of games and for Thurman Thomas’ jersey retirement.”

This isn't the first time Owens has shouted out the organization or the community. In 2022, he was a guest on One Bills Live while sporting a Bills hoodie, and said he played for three good organizations, saying the Bills were one of them. He also said the fans were "nothing short of spectacular," saying they got as loud as any other fan base he has played in front of.

Owens was also the team's Legend of the Game, when Buffalo hosted the New England Patriots in Week 13 of the 2021 season.

T.O. holds an impressive Bills' record

Buffalo Bills receiver Terrell Owens on the sidelines against the Tennessee Titans. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

While his tenure in Buffalo was short, Owens ensured he would be remembered long after he left. That's because he was on the receiving end of the longest play in franchise history.

In November, 2009, Owens caught a deep pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick and took it to the house for a 98-yard touchdown. In 2022, that record was tied when Josh Allen and Gabe Davis connected on a 98-yard score of their own, but T.O. still shares the impressive record.