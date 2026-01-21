Bills' owner admits to surprising reason behind firing Sean McDermott
In this story:
Was Sean McDermott fired because of a bad call? Or because he was a bad coach?
According to Buffalo Bills' owner Terry Pegula, maybe a little bit of both.
MORE: Controversial general manager escapes blame in Bills' firing of Sean McDermott
In a rambling, at times contradictory press conference in the wake of McDermott's firing, Pegula claimed that he never considered firing the head coach before last Saturday's loss to the Denver Broncos. He also, however, continually blamed the officials — and not McDermott — for the loss.
Said Pegula, "That was a catch."
He claimed he didn't fire McDermott over one bad call, but sure sounds if the Bills had won the game they wouldn't conducting a press conference to outline the parameters of their new search.
"If I could take you into that locker room," Pegula said Wednesday morning in Orchard Park, "I felt like we hit the proverbial playoff wall year after year."
So, to recap, Pegula fired McDermott for a string of playoff losses but also in particular the defeat to Denver which he blames on the officiating.
MORE: ESPN analyst makes crazy suggestion for Bills to hire Bill Belichick
Under McDermott, the Bills made the playoffs seven consecutive seasons but lost two AFC Championship Games and never reached the Super Bowl. Despite his remark about the "wall" and his explanation about not firing McDermott "based on the results of our game in Denver," Pegula made the heartbreaking defeat a theme of his press conference.
At one point, general manager Brandon Beane was being asked about the Bills again falling short of expectations when Pegula interrupted with .... "Bad call!"
The blame game was in full effect. Pegula faulted the "coaching staff" for pushing to draft underachieving receiver Keon Coleman. And he clearly faulted officials for their ruling of an interception that turned a long Brandin Cooks reception and shot at a game-winning field goal into an interception.
RELATED: Bills' brass reveals Josh Allen's role in wide-open head coaching search
Yet two days after losing in overtime to the No. 1 seed Broncos on one of the most controversial calls in NFL playoff history, Pegula fired his head coach.
Pegula also surprisingly admitted that star quarterback Josh Allen had zero input into the decision to fire McDermott.
Asked if the 2026 season would be "Super Bowl or bust," Pegula responded simply ... "No."
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —
More Buffalo Bills News:
Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.Follow richiewhitt