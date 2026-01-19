ESPN analyst makes crazy suggestion for Bills to hire Bill Belichick

New stadium. Old head coach?

As the Buffalo Bills commence a coaching search in the wake of Monday's firing of Sean McDermott, several names are being mentioned as possible successors. Current offensive coordinator Joe Brady. Former quarterback Frank Reich. Former NFL head coaches Mike McCarthy and Mike McDaniel.

With the New England Patriots having unseated the Bills as AFC East and now on the verge of making it to Super Bowl LX, everyone agrees the Bills must get this hire right. Long the hunted, Buffalo and Josh Allen are suddenly hunting the likes of quarterback Drake Maye, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and head coach Mike Vrabel in Foxboro.

Allen, with an MVP on his resume, will turn 30 this offseason. In June the Bills will open their new Highmark Stadium.

The coaching hire needs to infuse new energy into the organization looking for a fresh start. The coaching hire needs to be a ... 73-year-old?

While kicking around the potential candidates to replace McDermott, former New York Jets' head coach and ESPN analyst Rex Ryan threw out a Hall-of-Fame that would both shake up the NFL and make Bills Mafia initially cringe: Bill Belichick.

Ryan said Buffalo's dream scenario should be Brian Daboll as offensive coordinator and Belichick as head coach.

"If you can get the greatest head coach in the history of our game you gotta go do. Now is the time," Ryan said on Monday morning's episode of Get Up! "Everybody can say the game has passed him by because he doesn't have Tom Brady. We'll give him Josh Allen and let's see. I feel strongly about this."

Reminded that Belichick currently is under contract at North Carolina and that his protege — Vrabel— now runs the AFC East, Rex responded:

"Do what you have to do to go get him. You think Bill Belichick would be intimidated by Mike Vrabel? He wouldn't be intimidated by the devil."

Belichick won six Super Bowls with the Patriots and needs only 15 more wins to break Don Shula's all-time record for most combined regular-season and playoff victories.

