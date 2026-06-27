Three Buffalo Bills Fantasy Football Sleepers to Target in Upcoming Drafts

With the Buffalo Bills set for training camp on July 29, fantasy football owners are making final preparations before taking part in drafts over the next few months.

There are several Buffalo Bills players in a position to produce a boatload of fantasy points this year, beginning with the most obvious candidate, quarterback Josh Allen. With that said, a few lesser-known commodities for the casual fantasy football owner may not stand out at face value during the predraft process but will offer great value by season's end.

There are a trio of Bills players in particular who should be considered sleepers at their position, as they get ready to break out for Buffalo in 2026. The first that comes to mind is rookie wide receiver Skyler Bell.

Bell measures 6-foot, 185 pounds and is coming off a prolific season at the collegiate level in which he finished with 101 receptions, which were fourth-most in the nation, for 1,278 yards, second-best in the country, and 13 touchdowns, tied for third-most in the FBS. While Bell’s yards per reception rate of 12.7 did not necessarily jump off the page in his senior season with UConn, his 2024 mark of 17.2 average yards per reception was within the top 40 among all pass catchers.

The soon-to-be 24-year-old is a big play waiting to happen and proved as much throughout his collegiate career. He performed exceptionally well throughout the year in 2026, when he received a Pro Football Reference receiving grade of 85.2, which was over 12 points higher than the year before [73]. Bell is already on the rise and I expect his rapid ascension to continue with a strong start to his professional career in Buffalo.

One thing to monitor with Bell is an apparent hamstring injury that kept him out of the Bills’ mandatory minicamp from June 9 through 11. There doesn’t appear to be any reason to panic at this point, but things could change.

Ray Davis likely to get more touches

Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (22) before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

After asserting his desire to be more of a focal point within the offense, I believe running back Ray Davis will be more involved in the team’s game plan in 2026. Davis finished with just 64.1 fantasy points a season ago, according to ESPN’s PPR scoring, but more is coming for the third-year ball carrier.

Last season Davis was provided just 58 rushing attempts, 55 fewer than he totaled the year before. This year, with first-year head coach hinting at a decreased workload for top RB James Cook, the 2025 NFL rushing champion, Davis seems to be in line for an uptick in usage.

When he got the ball last season, Davis was effective, averaging 4.7 yards per carry and adding two touchdown receptions. He was also honored as the Associated Press first-team All-Pro kick returner. There is value to be had with Davis, who will be the most effective handcuff for Cook this year.

Jackson Hawes is ready for his close-up

Buffalo Bills tight end Keleki Latu (83) and tight end Jackson Hawes (85) and cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) take the field to play the Pittsburgh Steelers. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

There’s plenty of reason to be excited about second-year tight end Jackson Hawes, drafted by the Bills in fifth-round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Hawes was selected as a block-first tight end but also proved he is a capable pass catcher.

The 25-year-old totaled just 16 receptions throughout the year but came away with three touchdowns while averaging 11.7 yards per catch. He caught all but three passes in which he was targeted, finishing the season with a catch rate over expected of +10.9% and a receiving EPA of +13.9, according to Next Gen Stats. He recorded 52.7 fantasy points last year.

The one player standing in Hawes’ way of a big year is fellow Bills TE Dawson Knox, who played a whopping 58% of the team’s offensive snaps in 2025. After agreeing to a pay cut this offseason, and with Dalton Kincaid appearing as healthy as he’s been in recent seasons, along with Hawes trending upward, Knox’s usage should dip.

That would leave Hawes to see an increase 43% snap share from a year ago, which would benefit any fantasy football owner who snags him late in their draft.