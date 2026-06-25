Bills Fans Shouldn't Panic About Skyler Bell's Minicamp Absence

Although Skyler Bell was sidelined for the Buffalo Bills’ mandatory minicamp due to an apparent hamstring injury, fans shouldn’t be overly concerned with training camp coming up in just over a month.

The reason being that Bell does not have an extensive injury history that points to him being a player who will become injury prone throughout his professional career.

Based upon research conducted by Dr. Kyle Trimble of Banged Up Bills, while Bell did miss six games with a previous hamstring injury during his collegiate career, that came all the way back in 2021, when he was with the University of Wisconsin. Since then, Bell did not miss a single game due to injury over his remaining four seasons at the college level, which concluded with UConn in 2025.

“[Hamstring injuries are] incredibly common in speed positions such as wide receivers. In fact, wide receivers make up 20.8 percent of all hamstring injuries, only second to defensive backs,” wrote Dr. Trimble.

Bell got through that three-year window unscathed and now, five years later, appears to be dealing with a similar injury.

“Overall recurrence after initial hamstring injury can vary greatly," continued Dr. Trimble. "But several studies range from placing the risk at around 30-38 percent with a 38.4 percent chance for an athlete to suffer another one in the next three seasons.”

Still, this is not something that has popped up for him year after year, so any level of concern should be minimal at this point.

When it will be time to panic about Bell

UConn wideout Skyler Bell (WO05) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With that said, if Bell shows up to training camp and cannot participate in the team’s first practice, the level of panic among the fan base will rise considerably. And rightfully so.

Bell is expected to play a significant role in the Bills’ plans to improve their group of pass catchers this offseason and if he gets off to a slow start to his NFL career, that would be a major disappointment. Buffalo bypassed a few other quality options near the top of the draft and instead waited until the fourth round to bring in Bell at pick No. 125 overall.

If things don’t pan out with the team's newest target to begin the year, that would throw a wrench into things as Buffalo prepares for what is a make-or-break 2026 season, which many have termed a Super Bowl or bust campaign for first-year head coach Joe Brady and the Bills.