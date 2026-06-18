Four Bills Entering Their Final Season in Buffalo in 2026

The Buffalo Bills will get together in Rochester at the end of July to begin training camp for the 2026 NFL season. This will be their first under rookie head coach Joe Brady and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

Despite the inexperience with these two key members of the coaching staff, the expectations are through the roof in Buffalo. That's always the case when a roster has the talent they do, especially at the quarterback position where Josh Allen is one of the best in the league.

Allen and other stars such as James Cook and Christian Benford are locked in for multiple years, but that's not the case for everyone. In fact, these four players are likely headed into their final season with the franchise.

RB Ty Johnson

Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson tries to escape New York Jets defenders. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ty Johnson is a valuable member of the offense and he excels as a third-down receiving option. Buffalo has even expressed an interest in getting him and Ray Davis more touches this season. While that's a solid idea, since it will keep James Cook from being worn down, it doesn't mean Johnson will be around beyond this season.

Johnson currently has a cap hit of $3.275 million this season and it will be tough to justify bringing him back at anything close to that, especially with Johnson turning 29 in September. That seems to be the age running backs begin to decline, so the Bills could very well go with a younger and more affordable option.

WR Keon Coleman

Buffalo Bills WR Keon Coleman scores a touchdown during the third quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

We're entering the third season in Keon Coleman's career and we just got past the offseason phase where the coaching staff hypes up his upcoming leap and are in the middle of "dominating camp" phase. It would be nice to be able to buy the hype, but until we see it in the regular season, we should all remain skeptical.

Coleman, who was a second-round pick in 2024, has no problems showing off his talent in practice and even in certain games. The problem is consistency and if he has another disappointing campaign, the Bills will need to move on this offseason.

RG O'Cyrus Torrence

Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is a completely different story than anyone else on this list. O'Cyrus Torrence was a second-round pick in 2023 and has been a starter since his first day. He enters his fourth season, which is the final year of his rookie deal, which is likely going to be his last in Buffalo.

Torrence will be able to cash in this offseason, similar to how David Edwards did with the New Orleans Saints this offseason. With their current cap situation, the Bills won't be able to win a bidding war for Torrence, meaning they will have to look for an alternative option, which is what they did this year by having Alec Anderson and Austin Corbett battle for Edwards' old spot at left guard.

WR Joshua Palmer

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer receives a pass during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Joshua Palmer was one of the team's biggest additions in 2025, signing a three-year, $30 million deal. When initially signed, the contract was considered questionable. As Bills On SI writer Alex Brasky recently wrote, the contract has aged poorly and now looks much worse.

Palmer had 22 receptions for 303 yards and failed to score a touchdown for the first time in his career. He's off to another slow start this year as he was seen working with the rehab group during OTAs. Palmer's contract will keep him in Buffalo for this season, but with an out in 2027, the Bills should be ready to move on.