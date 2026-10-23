Bills-Commanders Trade Could Solve Major Secondary Concern in Buffalo

Through six games, the Buffalo Bills have proven to have one major concern: pass defense.

Buffalo has surrenderd 1,715 yards through the air, sending them into their Week 7 bye ranked 31st overall against the pass. First-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is focused on finding answers, but only so much can be done with the current secondary.

We've covered in depth recently about the Bills' need for help at safety, but their coverage issues at cornerback have been just as problematic. They can try and add more help ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline and The Athletic's Daniel Popper believes they shoud go after Amik Robertson of the Washington Commanders.

Washington signed Robertson this offseason and while he's been one of the few bright spots in their defense, the Commanders are just 1-4-1 and could be headed toward a major overhaul with head coach Dan Quinn on the hot seat. What should really intrigue the Bills when it comes to Roberston is his ability to play the slot as well as the boundary.

"Robertson signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Commanders in free agency. He has been one of the few bright spots from Peters’ offseason. Robertson does not have any fully guaranteed money on his deal in 2027," Popper wrote.

"The Commanders would take on $3 million in dead money in 2027 if they trade him before the deadline. Robertson is a capable man coverage corner who could help a number of teams in the secondary. He can play inside and outside."

Amik Robertson has been a highly productive defensive back

Washington Commanders cornerback Amik Robertson reacts after a fumble against the Seattle Seahawks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A fourth-round pick out of Louisiana Tech in 2020, Robertson has often been overlooked due to his size. At 5-foot-9 and 183 pounds, he's one of the shorter defensive backs, but he's never let that hold him back. In seven years, he has 253 tackles, 43 pass defenses, and five interceptions. This year, he has 40 tackles and has already broken up eight passes.

He has a 69.8 overall grade from PFF, but what is really impressive is his 86.8 grade in run defense, which is proof that he plays much larger than his 183-pound frame would indicate. Robertson would make sense as a nickel for the Bills, where he can help slow down opposing slot receivers while also improving their run defense.

If Washington is ready to stockpile picks, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane should be willing to make a move and bring in the versatile Robertson, who could truly shore up their greatest weakness.

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