Three Safeties Buffalo Bills Should Target at NFL Trade Deadline

Entering their Week 7 bye, the Buffalo Bills are in great shape. They’re in first place in the AFC East with a record of 5-1 and have one of the most potent offenses in the NFL.

Defensively, however, there are some concerns. Buffalo is 31st in the NFL in yards surrendered through the air, giving up 1,715 yards in six games. First-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will be looking for answers during the bye week, but the Bills could also use an influx of talent in the secondary.

Looking for cornerback help isn’t out of the question, but they did just bring back Tre’Davious White. At safety, they can still use more depth, with these three players standing out as options to pursue at the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline.

Amani Hooker, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A fourth-round pick out of Iowa in 2019, Amani Hooker has been a fixture in the Tennessee Titans secondary for eight years now. He has 457 tackles, 42 pass deflections, and 14 interceptions in 101 career games. He’s been one of the few bright spots on a struggling Tennessee team this season, recording 41 tackles and two interceptions in five games.

Hooker might not have the same name recognition as the two players who follow on this list, but he’s earned an overall PFF grade of 81.1 (eighth best at the position) and a coverage grade of 71.7 (18th best). He also has two years remaining on his deal, so adding him wouldn’t be a rental, but could solve their safety concerns for a couple of seasons.

Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James during minicamp at The Bolt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite signing a three-year extension worth $75.6 million this offseason, Derwin James has been frequently named a potential trade target. The Los Angeles Chargers are 0-6 and could be ready to blow things up and start a rebuild.

If so, it would make sense for them to move James, who just turned 30 this summer. He’s missed the past three games with a hamstring injury and is playing with a fractured pinky finger. That might give general manager Brandon Beane pause, but James would bring instant credibility to the secondary.

Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker celebrates a sack against the Seattle Seahawks. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arguably the most recognizable name at the position that could be moved is Budda Baker. The Arizona Cardinals veteran is an eight-time Pro Bowler, but with his team continuing to struggle, Baker is widely believed to be on the trade block with the Bills being a popular destination.

Baker would be an intriguing fit next to Cole Bishop since both players are versatile enough to play either safety position. Baker wouldn’t be a rental either, since he’s under contract in 2027. That said, there is a buyout that Buffalo could utilize should the fit prove to be wrong.

It’s hard to see that being the case since Baker has been one of the top safeties in the NFL for nearly a decade. His experience and talent could be exactly what Leonhard’s defense needs to begin slowing down opposing passing attacks.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —