Bills Urged to Target Super Bowl-Winning Supersized CB in Trade With Eagles

After another game where the opposing team picked apart their secondary, the Buffalo Bills decided to bring back Tre’Davious White. They signed the veteran cornerback to the practice squad on Monday, and with the team entering its bye week, White could be called up for their next game in Week 8.

Buffalo might need to keep looking for help, even with White. While they’re currently 5-1, their pass defense has been rough.

After six games, they’re 31st in the league, surrendering 1,175 yards through the air. Rather than expecting White to fix their issues, Buffalo could look to the trade block.

One name that’s been floated as a potential trade target is Riq Woolen, who was part of the Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl run in 2025. This year, Woolen is playing on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, who are off to a 2-4 start.

Bills could use the 6'4" Riq Woolen in their struggling secondary

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams runs the ball against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SI.com’s Matt Verderame believes Woolen will be a hot name ahead of the November 10 trade deadline and identified the Bills as a potential suitor.

”Woolen won the Super Bowl in February with the Seahawks, and could now find himself on his third different team within an eight-month span. After signing a one-year, $12 million deal this offseason, Woolen could be a prized asset come the deadline,” Verderame wrote.

Cap hit to BiIls is minimal

Woolen's deal is a fit for a rental player at the trade deadline. He signed a 1-year contract with the Eagles and the impending cap hit for the Bills would only require them to absorb Woolen's remaining base salary which would be prorated over the rest of the season, resulting in a minimal cap charge of $910,000.

Woolen has played well in 2026

“Posting 12 interceptions with Seattle, the 27-year-old doesn’t have an interception for Philadelphia, but has still played well, as evidenced by a 66.9 PFF grade, ranking 30th among all corners.”

Woolen is an intriguing player who offers excellent size on the boundary at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds. Now in his fifth season, Woolen has 227 tackles, 57 pass breakups, and 12 interceptions.



He would be able to start opposite Christian Benford and since he’s on a one-year deal, he wouldn’t prevent promising rookie Davison Igbinosun from eventually taking over.





Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would mean the Bills wouldn’t have to lean so heavily on Igbinosun while giving them the chance to move on from 2025 first-round pick Maxwell Hairston who is firmly in Jim Leonhard’s dog house.

For the Eagles, it would be ideal to get something of value for Woolen. They added him in hopes of shoring up their secondary for a run at a title. That seems to be an unattainable goal now that they’re just 2-4 and expected to be without quarterback Jalen Hurts for the remainder of the season.

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