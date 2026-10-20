Bills' Bye Week Injury Update: Will DJ Moore, Dalton Kincaid Return Next Game?

It sounds, and looks, as if the Buffalo Bills expect to come out of their Week 7 bye nearing full health throughout the roster.

The Bills scratched only two injured players prior to their October 18 road win over the Las Vegas Raiders. It was the second game in a row that wide receiver DJ Moore and defensive lineman Ed Oliver were inactive.

"I'd like to think that they're close [to being healthy enough to play]," said Brady as Buffalo hits its bye week.

Additionally, both tight end Dalton Kincaid and edge rusher Bradley Chubb left the Week 6 game due to rib issues, but both subsequently returned at some point.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore #2 runs after making a catch during the first quarter against the New England Patriots | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other than what appear to be minor issues with those four players, the Bills have no other injury concerns on the 53-man roster at the moment.

"I think we're going into it fairly healthy," said franchise quarterback Josh Allen after a 33-30 win in Las Vegas. "Bye weeks are always great for that, getting guys back, but we got to continue to grow."

Furthermore, defensive back Jordan Hancock, who has been on the shelf due to a calf strain, is eligible to come off Injured Reserve in time for the November 1 home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Timelines for DJ Moore, Ed Oliver

Moore's issue extends back to late in the second quarter during the Week 2 game against the Detroit Lions. He came down hard on his shoulder while diving for a pass in the end zone in the September 17 primetime affair.

Having not missed a game since December 2020, when his was with the Carolina Panthers, Moore fought through the AC joint sprain to make himself available in Weeks 3 and 4. Against the New England Patriots on October 4, however, Moore reaggravated the injury while falling to the ground trying to make a catch.

For the past two weeks, Moore missed back-to-back practices before participating on a limited basis on the third day. He was questionable to appear in the last two games, but the Bills chose not to dress their WR1, presumably with the idea that giving him three uninterrupted weeks of rest and recovery will yield 100 percent health coming out of the bye.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Trainers attend to Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) after an apparent injury during the first half against the Detroit Lions | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo was likely playing the long game, out of precaution, with Oliver, too.

Oliver was also banged up during the Week 4 home loss to New England. He took a hit to the knee area on his left leg at the end of a okay near the sideline.

The Bills held Oliver out of five consecutive practices before he finally returned in a limited fashion last Friday.

Dalton Kincaid, Bradley Chubb updates

Chubb was the first to leave the October 18 road game, suffering a ribs injury that sidelined the edge rusher early in the second quarter.

The Bills labeled Chubb as questionable to return. Although he did subsequently re-enter the game, he saw limited action with second-round rookie TJ Parker taking the large majority of snaps the rest of the way. Chubb was on the field for 21 of 66 defensive snaps.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb (9) reacts during the first half against the Detroit Lions at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kincaid left midway through the third quarter as he was seen grabbing at his torso, in apparent discomfort, after running a route in the red zone. The Bills took him into the locker room, ruling his return questionable.

The tight end was back on the field when Buffalo took possession with 8:01 remaining in the fourth quarter. He gained 14 yards on a catch three snaps after returning.

The fact that both Chubb and Kincaid returned to action to some extent bodes well for their availability immediately following the bye.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) scores a touchdown in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. It was called back for a penalty. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —