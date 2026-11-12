How Bills' Defensive Upgrade Made Jim Leonhard One of Four NFL Trade Deadline Winners

It's arguably the perfect addition, at the perfect position, for his defense.

As Buffalo Bills' defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard fine tunes his unit for the stretch run, the former NFL safety received a new piece to work with prior to this past Tuesday's trade deadline.

The Bills pried veteran safety Amani Hooker away from the Tennessee Titans, and Leonhard is being viewed as the top beneficiary in the equation.

Sports Illustrated senior writer Conor Orr named post-deadline winners and losers, and Leonhard was included amongst the former. The Bills' defensive coordinator was one of four winners named. Orr also called out five losers, including Dallas Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones.

Bills defense coordinator Jim Leonhard talks to someone on the sidelines before practice at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug. 3 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Orr, admittedly, has been a fan of the Leonhard hire from the start.

"I’ll admit that I can become overly excited about a new position coach turned coordinator and develop a massive blind spot. But I think there is so much more ahead for Leonhard and the Bills defense—a process that has been accelerated with the acquisition of safety Amani Hooker," said Orr.

While Buffalo's defense started slow, getting shredded through the air over the first six weeks, there are reasons for optimism. Albeit against lesser quarterbacks, the Bills feasted in Weeks 8 and 9. There's a belief that they're talented enough for Leonhard's scheme.

"The Bills generate quarterback pressure on slightly more than 40% of opposing quarterback dropbacks, which is significant especially when you consider the Vikings’ pressure rate currently sits at 48.2. It’s not that big of a difference—the next-highest team, the Jaguars, is at 44%—and shows Buffalo has the horses," said Orr. "There is now top-tier talent at every level of this defense, and Leonhard won’t have to do as much piecing together in the post-C.J. Gardner-Johnson/get-the-most-out-of-Damar-Hamlin era."

Nov 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) intercepts a pass in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Amani Hooker helps Jim Leonhard's defense

Over his first seven-plus seasons with the Titans, Hooker showed plenty of versatility in the secondary. He'll likely fit more of a free safety role for the Bills, but he has the ability to move into the box, if needed.

"Hooker is a pure ball hawk who can take advantage of one of the league’s highest pressure rates and turn bad throws into costly turnovers," said Orr.

The 28-year-old Hooker leads the NFL in interceptions (5) thus far this season. He picked off Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback thrice in Week 8.

"I've been a big fan of his game for a long time. Obviously, it goes back to watching him in the Big Ten [Conference], being rivals there, and then just watching how he's progressed throughout his career in the NFL. I've always felt like he's a complete safety," said Leonhard, who spent six years at Wisconsin.

Dec 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It's clear that Leonhard already knows how he wants to maximize Hooker's impact in the secondary.

"He can play in space, he can play down by the box, he covers, he tackles, you know, he finds a football. So I've been a fan of his for a long time. I think he makes his defense better," said Leonhard.

NFL writer Doug Farrar went as far as suggesting Hooker's arrival has the potential to get the Bills over the hump in the AFC.

"If we’re crediting this trade as the reason the Bills got to the Super Bowl, I won’t be at all surprised," said Farrar in a X post.

Only time will tell, but it looks like Hooker is just what the doctor ordered for Leonhard and the Bills' defense.

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