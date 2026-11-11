NFL Trade Breakdown: Why Bills’ Move for Amani Hooker Makes Perfect Sense

The Buffalo Bills finally got the safety help fans have been clamoring for. So, how should we grade the deal?

The Bills did not rest on their 7-1 mark and win on Monday Night Football, as they traded for Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker on Tuesday. Buffalo gave up a second-round pick and also received a fifth-rounder.

But just how impactful can he be? If recent years show, he can make a major difference in the Bills' secondary.

True ballhawk

Since 2024, Hooker has 10 total interceptions, including a league-best five in 2026. Three of them came against Joe Burrow and the Bengals in Week 8.

Buffalo, as a defensive unit, has six, which is tied for the 13th-best in the NFL.

Nov 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Former Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) intercepts a pass in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His 81.0 PFF grade is sixth-best in the league thus far this season. That is boosted by a coverage grade of 75.2. But he also has an outstanding 83.9 run defense grade, the highest of his career.

Other advance metrics also show how valuable he is roaming the secondary. He's allowing a career-low passer rating of 60.2 and given up just one touchdown on the year.

A veteran with true centerfield skills can be helpful in Buffalo's defensive backfield. Especially being paired up with a young safety.

Cole Bishop's new running mate

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) returns an interception with New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) in pursuit in the second quarter at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the midst of his third season, Bishop has shown flashes of being a viable starting safety. But ever since the Bills let C.J. Gardner-Johnson go following his suspension, Buffalo has needed to fill a hole at secondary.

Hooker does that. And the contract that he's on allows him to be paired with Bishop in the future. At only 28 years old, Hooker is now under contract with the Bills through the 2028 season.

According to Spotrac, his deal brings a cap hit of $4.47 million for the remainder of 2026, before jumping to $10.28 million and $13.5 million over the next two seasons.

Former Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) runs the ball out of the end zone after intercepting Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) pass in the end zone for a 92 yard run during the first quarter of their game at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Iowa product also provides a great hybrid tandem with Bishop. Coming out of Utah, many believed Bishop would be best suited at strong safety. But early in his career, he has looked better in coverage as a free safety.

And although Hooker's ball-hawking skills are stated, the 2026 season has shown he can be a successful player in the box as a strong safety.

Jim Leonhard lands stud safety

Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard watches as the defense takes the field during first half action of the Bills preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Leonhard in his first season as defensive coordinator, the unit has had its ups and downs. Now, he's got a dynamic playmaker playing the position he once did in the NFL.

Leonhard may have played 10 years in the league, but his career pales in comparison to Hooker's. Because of his NFL experience, though, that could help him guide Hooker in picking up the defense in short order.

Hooker may not be known to most people nationally. But make no mistake: Buffalo acquired a player who may be ready to break out onto the scene with his new team.

Leonhard was named one of our three clear winners from the Hooker trade.

Tennessee, thank you. 💙



Eight years ago, my dream came true & Nashville became home. I grew up here as a player and as a man.

Ms. Amy Adams Strunk and Mike Borgonzi, thank you for believing in me and giving an opportunity to play the game i love.

I am truly blessed to have had… — Amani Hooker (@amanihooker37) November 10, 2026

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —