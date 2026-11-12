How Team-First Dion Dawkins Made Bills' Trade for Amani Hooker Possible
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The Buffalo Bills were seeking help on the defensive side of the ball, and they needed an offensive tackle to help make it happen.
The Bills traded for Tennessee Titans' safety Amani Hooker prior to Tuesday's NFL deadline, but there was one minor issue that needed resolution before the deal became official. Buffalo needed $4.4 million in available salary cap space to accommodate the addition.
Per Spotrac, the Bills opened the day with only $3.8 million in room against the spending limit. That's where starting left tackle Dion Dawkins entered the equation.
Buffalo requested a salary conversion for Dawkins as a means of creating cap space. Per Spotrac, the Bills converted $7 million of his 2026 salary into a signing bonus. That transaction frees $5.3 million in room in addition to the $3.8 million in space that already existed.
With Hooker essentially being a replacement for Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who quickly wore out his welcome, it's worth noting that Buffalo is absorbing a $2.3 million of dead money on this year's cap due to the failed free agent signing.
Calling Dion Dawkins on Bills' off day
After playing a road game on Monday night, and not arriving home until the wee hours of Tuesday morning, the players had the day off while Bills' general manager Brandon Beane was busy working the phones.
"We had to restructure Dion today to make that happen. And so, appreciate Dion," said Beane. "He was out at a community event. My man [Manager of Football Admin and Ops] Ryan Moore tracked him down and we got it, we got it done. As soon as we knew that this was getting close to the finish line, we sent Ryan to where Dion was."
There was some confusion in public circles about the salary conversion deadline. The Bills processed the conversion for Dawkins on Tuesday as Monday's deadline was only for players who were changing teams in a trade.
Dawkins is currently in the second season of a three-year contract extension worth $60.06 million. The 32-year-old Dawkins was selected in Round 2 by the Bills at the 2017 NFL Draft.
"Appreciate Dion and his reps helping us out and getting this to the finish line," said Beane.
In a rare occurrence, Dawkins was inactive on Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings. He did not practice last week and was scratched due to a ribs injury.
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.