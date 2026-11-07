Dion Dawkins Misses Second Bills' Practice, Reveals Injury Status for Monday Night

The Buffalo Bills have rarely had to worry about left tackle availability since drafting Temple's Dion Dawkins in 2017.

The 32-year-old Dawkins has totaled 150 career regular season appearances, including 144 starts, en-route to five Pro Bowl selections, but his Week 9 status remains up in the air.

As the Bills prepare to visit the Minnesota Vikings for Monday Night Football on November 9, their starting left tackle missed practice for the second day in a row due to a rib injury.

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates his touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) during the first quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Making matters even more tenuous, starting right tackle Spencer Brown missed the Week 8 game due to a back flare-up, causing backup bookend Tylan Grable to hold down the right side. In a positive development, Brown participated in a limited capacity for the second straight practice.

Still, with only one proven backup (Grable), the Bills would be in a pickle should both Dawkins and Brown be unavailable on Monday in Minnesota.

Dion Dawkins talks potential Week 9 availability

Despite not practicing on Friday, Dawkins fulfilled his weekly media obligation at the podium.

"I feel good," said Dawkins. "I've been winning my battles off of the field to try my best to be available on Monday."

After listening to his words, there's little doubt that Josh Allen's blindside protector takes pride in being consistently available.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) reacts after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I've had thousands and thousands of reps on the football field, and I've only missed two games my whole career. The only two games that I missed was one for COVID and one for a concussion. I do anything and everything to try to be as available as possible," said Dawkins, who arrived at training camp in prime physical condition this past summer.

Coincidentally, Dawkins and Brown both missed last year's road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with the former being concussed. Ryan Van Demark, who is now with the Minnesota Vikings, filled in at left tackle while current starting left guard Alec Anderson replaced Brown on the right side.

Dion Dawkins 'pushing through it'

The rib issue popped up during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens on November 1.

"It was tough. I think it was at the end of the first quarter, second quarter. I felt it immediately. I was like 'dag, something's up,'" said Dawkins.

Despite the injury, Dawkins did not miss a single snap in the 36-10 win until being removed, along with other starters, for the final possession as the Bills ran out the clock.

"Football comes with its highs and its lows, and you just have to figure out what's the best way to go about it. It was tough pushing through it, but that's ball," said Dawkins.

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins takes a breather on the Bech during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although it has been far from an ideal week, the 6-foot-5 bookend sounded semi-hopeful for Monday night.

"Im blessed that I'm getting through it. I pushed through it through the Ravens game, and I'm trying to push through it for this game as well," said Dawkins.

The Bills will visit the Vikings for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff on November 9.

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