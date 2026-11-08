The Buffalo Bills' official injury report took up an entire page with 19 active players listed in Week 9.

While wide receiver Josh Palmer, who pulled his hamstring last time out, has been ruled out for the November 9 primetime visit to the Minnesota Vikings, three others carry a questionable tag heading into Monday Night Football.

In addition to rotational defensive tackle Greg Gaines, who injured his calf in practice more than one week ago, the left side of the Bills' offensive line is questionable to play.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) runs to score a touchdown during the first half against the Detroit Lions | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting left tackle Dion Dawkins and left guard Alec Anderson are fighting through injuries that occurred against the Baltimore Ravens on November 1.

As a result, neither hog molly recorded a full practice this past week, and the Bills could be missing one, if not both, against a Vikings' pass rush that gets home more frequently than any other unit in the NFL. Minnesota records a sack on 12.32 percent of all pass attempts.

What we know about Dion Dawkins

Surprisingly, Dawkins was absent from practice again on Saturday after back-to-back misses on Thursday and Friday. Three consecutive missed practices usually lead to being scratched on game day, although Dawkins is listed as questionable to play.

With Dawkins sounding slightly optimistic while addressing reporters on Friday, it seemed as if the blindside protector would finally practice in a some capacity as he fights through a ribs injury. Therefore, Saturday's practice status is cause for concern when it comes to his Week 9 availability.

"I feel good," said Dawkins after Friday's practice. "I've been winning my battles off of the field to try my best to be available on Monday."

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) blocks Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the fourth quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a reality where all parties feel comfortable with Dawkins, who has missed only two careers starts due to injury, playing despite zero practice reps. If he physically capable, head coach Joe Brady isn't concerned about the bookend's lack of reps during the week.

"Some of these guys have played so much football, I have a trust that they know what their assignment is and that they can handle it," said Brady on Saturday. "Had a conversation with Dion earlier in the week, and was like 'hey, let's do what we gotta do to be able to get to the game.' We'll continue to evaluate and play on Monday."

What we know about Alec Anderson

Upgraded to limited participation on Saturday, Anderson also carries a questionable tag heading into game day.

The starting left guard injured his ankle on the opening drive against the Ravens in Week 8. He exited following a pass to Khalil Shakir, giving way to veteran Austin Corbett to finish off the touchdown drive.

Anderson, who visited the blue evaluation tent, received clearance to return after missing only two snaps. He finished the game, but reporters apparently spotted the lineman wearing a walking boot on his right foot while leaving the locker room.

The severity of his sprained ankle, which is unknown, will obviously go a long way in determining if Anderson can go on Monday night.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson (70) in his stance during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spencer Brown provides sign of relief

Earlier in the week, there appeared to be a possibility where the Bills were down three starting offensive linemen for their Monday Night Football matchup.

Starting right tackle Spencer Brown, who missed the Week 8 game due to a back flare-up, was still limited in practice. On Saturday, however, Brown improved to full participation.

Brown, who initially suffered the injury on October 12, has been cleared for Monday night.

With Brown now set to start, backup Tylan Grable will prepare to potentially replace Dawkins at left tackle.

Red jersey crew cleared

When the practice week kicked off, wide receiver DJ Moore, tight end Dalton Kincaid and wide receiver Keon Coleman were all donning red non-contact jerseys as they fight the effects of upper-body injuries.

Moore is in the late stages of recovery from his shoulder issue that dates back to Week 2. He also appear to avoid a potential knee injury in the fourth quarter against the Ravens. Moore visited the blue tent following his final catch, but was cleared shortly thereafter.

Kincaid, who finally ditched the red jersey on Friday, is dealing with a ribs/chest injury that emerged during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 18.

Coleman is a new addition this week with a shoulder issue.

All three players don't carry game designations and have been cleared for Week 9.

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback T.J. Tampa Jr. (27) tackles Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) during the fourth quarter at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bills' Injury Report (Week 9)

SATURDAY

CB Dee Alford (ankle) — FP

(Game: - )



LG Alec Anderson (ankle) — LP

(Game: Questionable)



LB Joe Andreessen (knee) — FP

(Game: - )



T Spencer Brown (back) — FP

(Game: - )



OLB Bradley Chubb (chest/thumb) — FP

(Game: - )



WR Keon Coleman (shoulder) — LP

(Game: - )



LT Dion Dawkins (rib) — DNP

(Game: Questionable)



DB Sam Franklin (illness) — FP

(Game: - )



DL Greg Gaines (calf) —LP

(Game: Questionable)



DB Jordan Hancock (hamstring) — LP (on IR)

(Game: Questionable)



RB Ty Johnson (illness) — FP

(Game: - )



TE Dalton Kincaid (chest) — FP

(Game: - )



WR DJ Moore (shoulder) — LP

(Game: - )



DL Ed Oliver (knee) — DNP (vet rest)

(Game: - )



WR Josh Palmer (hamstring) — DNP

(Game: OUT)



OLB TJ Parker (knee) — FP

(Game: - )



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow/back) — FP

(Game: - )



DL TJ Sanders (shoulder) — FP

(Game: - )



WR Khalil Shakir (personal) — FP

(Game: - )



WR Tyrell Shavers (knee) — FP (on PUP)

(Game: Questionable)



DL Deone Walker (thumb) — FP

(Game: - )

FRIDAY

CB Dee Alford (ankle) — FP



LG Alec Anderson (ankle) — DNP



LB Joe Andreessen (knee) — FP



T Spencer Brown (back) — LP



OLB Bradley Chubb (chest/thumb) — FP



WR Keon Coleman (shoulder) — LP



LT Dion Dawkins (rib) — DNP



DB Sam Franklin (illness) — DNP



DL Greg Gaines (calf) — DNP



DB Jordan Hancock (hamstring) — LP (on IR)



RB Ty Johnson (illness) — FP



TE Dalton Kincaid (chest) — FP



WR DJ Moore (shoulder) — LP



DL Ed Oliver (knee) —FP



WR Josh Palmer (hamstring) — DNP



OLB TJ Parker (knee) — FP



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow/back) — FP



DL TJ Sanders (shoulder) — FP



WR Khalil Shakir (personal) — DNP



WR Tyrell Shavers (knee) — FP (on PUP)



DL Deone Walker (thumb) — FP

THURSDAY

CB Dee Alford (ankle) — FP



LG Alec Anderson (ankle) — DNP



LB Joe Andreessen (knee) — FP



T Spencer Brown (back) — LP



OLB Bradley Chubb (chest/thumb) — FP



WR Keon Coleman (shoulder) — LP



LT Dion Dawkins (rib) — DNP



DL Greg Gaines (calf) — DNP



DB Jordan Hancock (hamstring) — LP (on IR)



RB Ty Johnson (illness) — DNP



TE Dalton Kincaid (chest) — LP



WR DJ Moore (shoulder) — LP



DL Ed Oliver (knee) —FP



WR Josh Palmer (hamstring) — DNP



OLB TJ Parker (knee) — FP



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow/back) — FP



DL TJ Sanders (shoulder) — FP



WR Tyrell Shavers (knee) — FP (on PUP)

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