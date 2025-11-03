Trade for former 3-time All-Pro would significantly improve Buffalo Bills' secondary
While Cole Bishop has come on strong in his second season, the Buffalo Bills remain in need of a boost at the safety position.
Veteran Jordan Poyer has lost a step, and while rookie Jordan Hancock has inspired confidence early in his career, there is no guarantee that inserting him into the starting lineup at this stage would prove impactful in the long term. With the trade deadline approaching, it may behoove the Bills to pursue a veteran with some gas left in the tank.
Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is reported to be on the market, as Miami has started a fire sale of sorts after firing former General Manager Chris Grier. The Dolphins already dealt pass rusher Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles, and Jordan Schultz is reporting that Fitzpatrick has also garnered interest from several teams.
Fitzpatrick was dealt by the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Dolphins this offseason and has recorded 50 tackles, five passes defensed, an interception and a fumble recovery through nine games this season. The 28-year-old is a former three-time All-Pro who has played in the league for eight seasons.
Poyer has been a good soldier in his return to the Bills, waiting his turn before jumping at the chance to obtain a starting role the past few weeks. But it is tough to deny that Fitzpatrick would bring added ability to a Buffalo secondary that has endured struggles throughout the season.
If this team hopes to win a championship, it will need to maintain the level of play it saw from its coverage unit during a Week 9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The improved performance of the secondary allowed Buffalo’s pass rush to come alive to the tune of 15 quarterback hits and three sacks during the victory over KC, proving its importance for this defense as it hopes to become championship-level in the weeks to come.
Fitzpatrick could help seal the deal for Buffalo on the back-end, and it doesn’t appear as if it would cost an arm and a leg to acquire him, if Miami is willing to do business with a divisional rival. The Dolphins traded Phillips for a third-round pick while eating over $6 million of the money he was owed this season. Fitzpatrick would cost any team acquiring him just $627,500 against the cap, per Spotrac, which wouldn’t be a problem money-wise for the Bills.
The Bills need help at various positions, and if they elect to add at the safety position, Fitzpatrick would be a good place to start.
