Bills Special Teams Players on the Roster Bubble vs. Roster Locks

An interesting position group to watch during Buffalo Bills training camp this year is special teams, where an under-the-radar positional battle is set to play out.

Buffalo has two punters entering camp, as incumbent starter Mitch Wishnowsky is back in the fold, joined by rookie Tommy Doman Jr., who the Bills selected with the No. 239 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Both players are squarely on the roster bubble with the team's first practice set for July 29.

Doman Jr. will be 24 years old this season and if he outperforms Wishnowsky over the next month or so, he could provide Buffalo with a bright future at the position. Wishnowsky is entering his age-34 season.

One Bills player’s job could be in jeopardy

Bills kicker Tyler Bass is congratulated after his game wining 25-yard field goal in a 32-29 win over the Dolphins. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While he may not currently be on the roster bubble, there is a chance that kicker Tyler Bass’s position as the team's starting kicker could also be in jeopardy depending on how he performs at training camp.

Bass missed the entire 2025 season due to hip and groin injuries and is hoping to reclaim his role in the team's starting lineup. But if he has any setbacks or struggles to measure up during camp and the preseason, the Bills shouldn’t hesitate to reach out to his replacement from last year, veteran Matt Prater, or another option to potentially step in and take on a key role on special teams.

Bills have one stone-cold roster lock on special teams entering training camp

Buffalo Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson (69) warms up before a game against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reid Ferguson will return for his 10th season as the Bills' long snapper, as the longest-tenured Bills player is back for another kick at the can. Ferguson is not only a consistent performer on the field, he’s also proven to be a great ambassador for the organization.

Ferguson has made over $11 million throughout his career, which doesn't appear to have any end in sight.

Elsewhere, Sam Franklin Jr. is likely to be back as the Bills’ special teams ace, but there is a decision to be made at punt returner. Mecole Hardman Jr. could factor into that conversation, while Keon Coleman is another option the Bills could turn to if they choose to replace Khalil Shakir, who has been the team's primary punt returner each of the past two seasons.

Training camp is just days away, as Bills Mafia is ready to experience what is many fans’ favorite time of year.