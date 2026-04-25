Immediate Grade on Bills Drafting Florida Punter Tommy Doman in Seventh Round

A marathon Day 3 of the NFL Draft for the Buffalo Bills continued with their ninth overall selection at No. 239 in the seventh round, which they used on Florida punter Tommy Doman.

Buffalo re-signed Mitch Wishnowsky this offseason after a successful first season with the Bills. However, after drafting Doman, it’s clear Wishnowsky’s starting role is anything but safe.

Doman will now compete with the veteran as he hopes to build on a solid 2025 season, during which he averaged 44 yards per punt and landed 19 of 50 attempts inside the 20-yard line. Doman is the first punter the Bills have drafted since Matt Araiza was taken in the sixth round of the 2022 draft.

Araiza was released following criminal allegations and is now a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wishnowsky finished this past season with an average of 45.3 yards per punt, which was 26th best in the league, leaving the door open for Doman to step in and earn a spot on the roster in his first season. Another element of his game that will help his cause is his experience as a kickoff specialist, which may help Bills kicker Tyler Bass ease his way back after a sports hernia sidelined him for the entire 2025 season.

Final grade: B+

Florida Gators kicker Tommy Doman (19) punts against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

After watching Wishnowsky a season ago, I felt he did a solid job, but there was room for the Bills to find an improvement at the position.

While he doesn’t possess a monstrous leg, much like Wishnowsky, Doman gives the Bills a potential option for the future. Punter wasn’t a significant need for Buffalo entering the draft, but there were rumblings that they may try to add a player at the position before the draft was through.

Doman played at Michigan before his lone season at Florida, spending three seasons with the Wolverines. During his time in the Big Ten, Doman averaged 42.6 yards per punt. Pro Football Focus gave him an impressive overall grade of 92.2 in 2025, which was the second-best mark of any punter in the country.

It’s tough to get excited about a punter, but the sheer prospect of a starting spot up for grabs during the preseason brings more juice with a seventh-round pick than we’re accustomed to. Let the Puntapalooza begin with pomp and circumstance in Orchard Park.

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