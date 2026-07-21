Two Bills Rookies Most Critical to Buffalo's Super Bowl Quest

As rookies report to training camp on Tuesday, the Buffalo Bills are once again entering a critical season with incredibly high expectations placed on the organization.

The Bills have reached the AFC Championship game twice with quarterback Josh Allen at the helm, but they have yet to reach their ultimate goal of a Super Bowl appearance. In a season headlined by a significant leadership transition, plenty will have to go right for Buffalo if they hope to have a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the year.

And that starts with the team’s draft class, which contains 10 players vying for an opportunity to impact Buffalo's success in 2026. Of that group, two stand out as most critical to the team’s future: second-round cornerback Davison Igbinosun and linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr.

Igbinosun could wind up as Bills CB2

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) of the grey team yells from the sideline during the second half of the LifeSports spring football game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The former Ohio State Buckeyes CB will battle it out with Maxwell Hairston for a job as the team's second starting boundary cornerback. Christian Benford is returning in his role, but with the Bills not re-signing Tre’Davious White in free agency, it looks like it will be Hairston or Igbinosun locking down the gig.

Hairston left a bit to be desired throughout his 2025 performance, as he allowed an opposing passer rating of 94.3 when target in coverage, according to Next Gen Stats. His renowned speed was impressive, but he lacked the consistency and technicality that will be needed if he hopes to rise to the challenge in Year 2.

Then there’s Igbinosun, whose physical style of play has already left an impression on Bills coaches during the team’s offseason workout program. I was not high on Igbinosun when the team selected him with the No. 62 overall pick in this year's draft. But he has since grown on me and I’m excited to see what he has to offer when the pads come on at training camp.

Elarms-Orr may be the starter next to Terrel Bernard

Buffalo Bills linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (52) trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There isn’t much to be excited about when it comes to the Bills’ linebacker position, as incumbent starter Terrel Bernard had a horrendous, injury-plagued season in 2025, while a candidate to take on the other starting role, veteran Dorian Williams, hasn't exactly left fans bursting with excitement over the possibility he may take over a starting role this season.

With that said, Elarms-Orr has a lot of potential, and if his high level of play translates from the college level to his first year in the NFL, that will significantly improve the chances that the Bills’ defense takes a step forward in 2026. Elarms-Orr’s athleticism score of 86 ranked second among all linebackers at the NFL Scouting Combine, while his production score was ninth among players at his position, according to Next Gen Stats.

Elarms-Orr could be the key to unlocking Leonhard’s offense in Year 1.